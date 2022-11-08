TFT Reach

Muhlach Ensaymada now up for grabs at West Zone – here’s what Filipinos love about it

The Ensaymada is a classic Filipino pastry that’s well loved by many Pinoys – so much so that it has spawned several iterations here in the UAE. However, there’s a distinct special taste that Filipinos are looking forward to – which they can now enjoy with each and every serving of the Muhlach Ensaymada.

Available exclusively at any of West Zone Supermarkets’ 130 stores nationwide, Filipinos are now grabbing their very own Muhlach Ensaymada packs available in four delicious flavors including Ube, Cheese, Yema, and Macapuno.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Ronette Ariston of Al Barsha said she had been looking forward to the Ensaymada at her West Zone in TECOM and instantly grabbed the box of Macapuno taste that her family had been talking about.

“Sobrang natuwa ako na matitikman ko na itong Muhlach Ensaymada. Sabi kasi ng mga kamag-anak ko sa Pilipinas, talagang pinag-aagawan ito lalo na kapag may mga salu-salo at handaan,” said Ariston.

Gian Viason from Karama, for one, said he and his flatmates were delighted to test the famous Muhlach Cheese Ensaymada flavor as they remembered the classic taste of the Ensaymada that they all enjoyed together back in the Philippines.

“Iba talaga ang lasa ng Ensaymada sa Pilipinas, yung keso tama lang yung alat tapos yung tinapay, sakto lang sa tamis. Ito talaga yung hinahanap-hanap kong kombinasyon ng lasa na hindi nakakaumay at uulit-ulitin mo talaga. Buti na lang meron na nito sa West Zone na walking distance lang sa flat namin!,” said Viason.

Each pack of Muhlach Ensaymada is imported from the Philippines to the UAE shelves, through the efforts of Shankar Trading Company and is available exclusively at West Zone Supermarkets. Be sure to reheat before serving so that you and your friends can enjoy the authentic taste of Filipino Ensaymada with each bite!

Filipinos, as brand-loyal clients, have long supported West Zone’s path as it evolves into the UAE’s leading supplier of Pinoy products.

Shop now at your nearest West Zone Supermarkets to enjoy all of these deals and more – Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the most up-to-date deals and information.

