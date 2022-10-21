“The Lion King” releases five additional performances & reveals the Abu Dhabi cast!

The cast of the biggest show of the season was recently announced on The Lion King revealing the performers who will be playing the roles of Mufasa, Scar, Simba, Nala and Rafiki, bringing the audience an unforgettable theatrical experience on the Etihad Arena stage.

In addition to the cast reveal, The Lion King also announced adding FIVE extra shows to the season – scheduled to take place at 8pm on November 22, 23, and 30, as well as December 6 and 7.

Millennials who grew up watching The Lion King will reminisce as they witness the live performance of “The Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata”, but also the younger generation are expected to equally enjoy this timeless production.

Disney’s “The Lion King” debuts here in the Middle East at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena this fall, making it an unmissable opportunity to relive the classic movie from a different perspective.

Premiering November 16, Proactiv Entertainment brings the magic of “The Lion King” to the UAE, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral – Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and experiences.

The musical will have weekday shows from Tuesday to Thursday and Weekend shows from Friday to Sunday with special Royal and VIP tickets providing the best views and the most intimate experiences, perfect for kids and kids at heart.

Since its debut back in 1997, “The Lion King” production has captured the hearts of over 110 million people all over the world and has earned over 70 major arts awards. The show has permanent residences in New York, London, Madrid, and Tokyo, with international tours in cities such as Sydney, Taiwan, Singapore and Seoul.

The Lion King was first presented to stage by Director Julie Taymor and her exceptional creative team in a breath-taking production 25 years ago, and to this day the production never ceases to amaze the audience every single time.

Get your tickets today from Platinum List, etihadarena.ae or tickets.virginmegastore.me