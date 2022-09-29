Enjoy authentic Korean BBQ and dishes at Mukbang Shows’ bigger, better 2nd branch in Abu Dhabi!

The Kpop wave among Filipinos extends not just on Netflix screens and Spotify streams, as OFWs have never been keener to enjoy the inviting aroma and delectable taste of authentic Korean dishes!

And now, Abu Dhabi’s highly sought-after Korean restaurant, Mukbang Shows, has expanded to a bigger branch with a total capacity of 130 pax, located at Electra St. bringing the fusion of Korean ambiance with the taste of the Far East to the capital of the UAE.

Mukbang Show’s second branch at Electra has been serving customers since its soft opening last August 30 – and now, diners can enjoy the sights as they ‘travel’ from Abu Dhabi to Seoul with new interior spaces filled with lanterns, shoji screens, cherry blossoms, and more.

Capturing the Korean taste

Since their humble beginnings at a small space at Muroor Road sometime in December 2021, their restaurant has witnessed a huge demand for their eat-all-you-can BBQ buffet service, where diners can enjoy unlimited servings of Korean marinated and non-marinated chicken, beef, seafood, and more for only AED59 per person!

In addition, diners can also order a la carte to enjoy South Korea’s signature street food such as Gimari, Haemul Pajeon, Eomuk Guk, and classic dishes and soups such as the Kimchi Jiggae, and more.

Recently, Mukbang Shows has also expanded to offer unlimited Korean Fried Chicken as well as their Unlimited Premium Meat including Wagyu, Ribeye, Tenderloin, Striploin, and a variety of their mouthwatering dishes for only AED189 per person!

Grand Opening promos

During their Grand Opening day, diners will get to enjoy a 20% discount for the entire Day this October 1 at the Electra branch, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to take place at around 4:00 pm. Both branches will also be serving their all-new breakfast and lunch menus, as well as their Korean Cheesy ShakShouka starting October. The first 10 diners who order the new products can avail 50% off as well.

From Mondays to Thursdays, Mukbang Shows has special discounts of only AED49 per person from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The restaurant is also open for special events, where not only can guests enjoy unlimited Korean BBQ – they can enjoy a special discount as well! For birthdays, the celebrant can enjoy a 6-plus-1-free promo during weekdays.

Reservations are preferred. Diners can contact the following numbers to reserve their tables:

ELECTRA BRANCH = 02-564 04 46/ 050 756 69 51 (new branch capacity of 130 pax)

MUROOR BRANCH=02 886 5150 / 050 158 9433