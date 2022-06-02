Waterfront Market’s very own Paluto restaurant joins Filipinos’ Independence Day celebrations with dedicated food offerings and exciting festivities

Waterfront Market, the UAE’s must-visit destination for fresh produce and different culinary experiences located on its 700-meter long promenade offering majestic views of the Deira Islands, joins the Filipino community this June with a festive offering at the Market’s very own Paluto restaurant!

Enjoy Paluto Restaurant’s Instagrammable décor which will be decorated with the Philippine flags as well as fiesta banderitas starting from June 5 until June 12 – marking a week-long celebration for Filipinos and other UAE residents to revel in.

In addition, the restaurant will also be offering their special mixed seafood meals at a discounted price of only AED 124, in line with the 124th celebration of the Philippine Independence. Waterfront Market’s Paluto Restaurant will also be offering special meals for only AED 22 until June 12.

Since it was established in 2017, Paluto Restaurant has been known for its iconic “market to plate” concept that caters to each and every unique taste bud of its customers, promoting a special, inclusive dining experience perfect for families and friends.

Chef Symon Dalumpines, Head Chef at Paluto Restaurant invites everyone for a thrilling gastronomic experience that will give diners a taste of authentic Filipino flavors.

“Fresh from the sea, straight to your table! Only here at Paluto! Try the difference! Taste the excellence!” said Chef Dalumpines.

On the evening of the Philippine Independence Day, Waterfront Market’s Paluto restaurant will be transformed into a full-blown Filipino Fiesta from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm – with Filipino folk dancers and cultural bands that will serenade all of its visitors during dinner.

In addition, Filipinos can also shop for their favorite seafood selections – as Waterfront Market boasts the freshest and largest selection of fish and seafood in Dubai. Visitors can also enjoy the buy your fish and we will cook it for you’ service available at Paluto Restaurant and Yahya Seafood Restaurant at AED 25 per person, they can also dine and enjoy some of the best seaside views offered at the Waterfront Market’s promenade restaurants.

Apart from Paluto Restaurant, some of Waterfront’s must-see restaurants also include:

Sea Chef Restaurant. The restaurant serves everything seafood, known for its delicious Indian mix of spices that create the perfect Indian seafood dishes.

Tabs Unforgettable Biryani Restaurant. Known as a family-run restaurant, this place has been famous for its zafrani biryani. The restaurant’s specialty dishes include the Dum Mutton Biryani, Dum Chicken Biryani, Chicken Karahi, and Chicken Tikka Barbq.

Yahya Seafood Restaurant. Craving for authentic Thai food? Experience the taste of delicious Thai meals at Yahya – and be sure not to miss their Special signature dish Tom Yam Kung and Tom Yam with noodles!

Visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae for further information or follow the Waterfront Market on Facebook @WaterfrontMarket and Instagram @wfm.uae to stay up to date with all the Market’s latest news.