TFT ReachFood

Experience the taste of Japan’s most-requested sushi, BBQ, and Hotpot at Kimura-Ya Creekside in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Many Filipinos in Dubai enjoy the global variety of food establishments available in the emirate – however, it takes a unique palate experience to get them to come back for more!

One of these restaurants is the Kimura-Ya Restaurant located at the Sheraton Dubai Creek, which encapsulates Japan’s very own BBQ, Hotpot, and Sushi experience with recipes hailing all the way from the Far East!

The Filipino Times sat down to experience and enjoy these delicious dishes created by Kimura-Ya’s masterchefs: Mitsuyoshi Hisatsume (Executive Chef) and Juanito Montemayor (Head Chef – here’s our review.

Starters. Kimura-Ya Restaurant prepares your palate with their delicious best-selling appetizers such as the Kimura Salad, Kimchi, and Edamame – all of which are produced from freshly-harvested vegetables with a distinct Japanese taste. In addition, their Japanese-style Dashi Maki also whets the appetite with its soft yet firm feel to the tongue.

Sushi. Craving for the fresh taste of the sea? Visitors should not miss Kimura-Ya’s Tuna and Salmon Sashimi as both of these fishes have a premium feel and taste. In addition, their veteran chefs also prepare special makis and sushi flavors that truly satisfy the palate with its variety of flavors and spices that all diners will truly enjoy.

Hotpot. Filipinos craving the warmth of delicious Japanese soup will absolutely enjoy Kimura-Ya’s Hotpot offering which also includes their signature Wagyu beef from Australia and Japan, as well as variety of fresh vegetables and side dishes including Kimchi Tofu, Salad, Tsukemono, Spicy Edamame, Tataki Kyuri, Namul, and more!

BBQ. Known as ‘Yakiniku’ in Japan, Kimura-Ya serves up its signature Wagyu Beef from Australia and Japan’s Hokkaido region. The Wagyu is highly regarded as the best-tasting beef of premium-grade class for meats that melt in your tongue when cooked to perfection. Kimura-Ya also has its special marinated beef with a mix of sweet and savory sauces, loin, and other special parts of the beef!

“We are inviting the Filipino community to come and visit us here at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel. We have affordable promotions that you and your friends can enjoy!” said Nanri Masato, manager at Kimura-Ya restaurant.

Kimura-ya is located at The Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel at Bainyas Road, Port Saeed, Riggat Al Buteen in Dubai from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. For bookings of the Unlimited Wagyu offering, call 054 578 4306 or at 04 207 1750.

Friendly reminders: Unlimited buffet is available for 3 hours, 12 to 9pm. Only kids from 6 years old below is free of of charge. Reservation for promotion is mandatory.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

HONOR Magic4 Series Launch Event 03

HONOR announces all-new flagship – the HONOR Magic4 Pro with 100W Wireless Charging at MWC

1 day ago
Paluto Restaurant 1

Philippines Food Festival brings the bounty of the sea at Paluto Restaurant

1 day ago
BigTicket

Big Ticket in search of two lucky winners who won total cash prize of AED 350,000

1 day ago
Cebu Pacific 429 promo 2

Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights, AED429 seat sale to the Philippines

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button