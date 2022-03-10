Experience the taste of Japan’s most-requested sushi, BBQ, and Hotpot at Kimura-Ya Creekside in Dubai

Many Filipinos in Dubai enjoy the global variety of food establishments available in the emirate – however, it takes a unique palate experience to get them to come back for more!

One of these restaurants is the Kimura-Ya Restaurant located at the Sheraton Dubai Creek, which encapsulates Japan’s very own BBQ, Hotpot, and Sushi experience with recipes hailing all the way from the Far East!

The Filipino Times sat down to experience and enjoy these delicious dishes created by Kimura-Ya’s masterchefs: Mitsuyoshi Hisatsume (Executive Chef) and Juanito Montemayor (Head Chef – here’s our review.

Starters. Kimura-Ya Restaurant prepares your palate with their delicious best-selling appetizers such as the Kimura Salad, Kimchi, and Edamame – all of which are produced from freshly-harvested vegetables with a distinct Japanese taste. In addition, their Japanese-style Dashi Maki also whets the appetite with its soft yet firm feel to the tongue.

Sushi. Craving for the fresh taste of the sea? Visitors should not miss Kimura-Ya’s Tuna and Salmon Sashimi as both of these fishes have a premium feel and taste. In addition, their veteran chefs also prepare special makis and sushi flavors that truly satisfy the palate with its variety of flavors and spices that all diners will truly enjoy.

Hotpot. Filipinos craving the warmth of delicious Japanese soup will absolutely enjoy Kimura-Ya’s Hotpot offering which also includes their signature Wagyu beef from Australia and Japan, as well as variety of fresh vegetables and side dishes including Kimchi Tofu, Salad, Tsukemono, Spicy Edamame, Tataki Kyuri, Namul, and more!

BBQ. Known as ‘Yakiniku’ in Japan, Kimura-Ya serves up its signature Wagyu Beef from Australia and Japan’s Hokkaido region. The Wagyu is highly regarded as the best-tasting beef of premium-grade class for meats that melt in your tongue when cooked to perfection. Kimura-Ya also has its special marinated beef with a mix of sweet and savory sauces, loin, and other special parts of the beef!

“We are inviting the Filipino community to come and visit us here at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel. We have affordable promotions that you and your friends can enjoy!” said Nanri Masato, manager at Kimura-Ya restaurant.

Kimura-ya is located at The Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel at Bainyas Road, Port Saeed, Riggat Al Buteen in Dubai from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am. For bookings of the Unlimited Wagyu offering, call 054 578 4306 or at 04 207 1750.

Friendly reminders: Unlimited buffet is available for 3 hours, 12 to 9pm. Only kids from 6 years old below is free of of charge. Reservation for promotion is mandatory.