Celebrate the flavourful Pakistani Delicacies this March at Sthan Dubai’s Lahori Food Festival

Staff Report

Get ready to drown in the flavourful authentic delicacies from the special Lahori Menu at Sthan Dubai. Known for serving flavours beyond borders from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the home-grown restaurant Sthan is celebrating a special cuisine from Pakistan.

Sthan has launched the Lahori food festival to dedicate the month of March to some of the finest meat dishes from the frontier region.

The festival is on from 1st March and is available till 1st April, on all seven days. Some of the highlighted delicacies from the limited period Lahori Menu include:

Murg Yakhni Soup (AED 14): Slow-Cooked Chicken Spiked with Black Pepper
Shaami Kebab (AED 22): Minced tender lamb and chana daal kebab, pan fried and served with onion lachha
Chicken Karahi (AED 25): Chicken Cooked in iron wok with tomatoes, green chillies and ginger
Mutton Karahi (AED 32): Slow cooked tender mutton in rich tomato onion gravy, finished with green chilli and ginger julienne
Paya (AED 28): A Delicious Lahori Style Lamb trotter Stew Cooked on a Slow Flame
Mutton Pulao (AED 39): Bone on Mutton cooked with Basmati Rice in meat Stock and Aromatics
Kheer (AED 18): Rice Cooked along with milk and garnished with nuts

Mutter Keema

About Sthan Dubai

Sthan Dubai is a casual dining concept that offers the choicest delicacies from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India for patrons to discover the rich and varied heritage of the region. With a menu carefully crafted by the multi-award-winning team at India Palace to provide the taste of Frontier Food to locals and expats alike in the city. Sthan comes under the SFC group along with the award-winning India Palace and Golden Dragon. For more information, log on to: www.sthan.com.

Lahori Food Festival

1st March-1st April 2022, all day

Address: Sthan, Zabeel Road, Al Karama, Dubai, UAE
Phone: 04 399 7775
Timing: 12pm to 12am
Location: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=16598894487304588730
Instagram: @sthandubai

