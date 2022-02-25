Philippines Food Festival ‘Bangkota Meals’ highlights Filipino dessert flavors at Joy Bubble

The milk tea craze has taken Filipinos in the UAE by storm – and the ongoing Philippines Food Festival has found three distinct flavors that are uniquely Filipino to offer as part of its ‘Bangkota Meals’.

Joy Bubble, a Filipino-owned Milk tea café in Dubai and one of the 13 restaurants participating in the ongoing Philippines Food Festival’s ‘Bangkota Meals’, conceptualized three delicious desserts from the Philippines and transformed them into delicious milk tea creations: Ube, Buko Pandan, and the iconic Halo-Halo!

The Ube milk tea is a delight for ube halaya lovers with its creamy and refreshing taste that’s perfect at any time of the day. The vibrant color from the purple yams exudes its sweet and nutty flavor.

Joy Bubble’s Buko Pandan Milk Tea takes the delicious sweetness of the buko (coconut) and fuses it with refreshing pandan leaves that give it a distinct flavor that you can associate with tropical countries.

Last but definitely not the least, the bountiful flavors of the Halo-Halo come to life with Joy Bubble’s milk tea iteration of arguably the Philippines’ most sought-after dessert! Fusing milk, jellies, fruits and other delicious ingredients with a generous serving of ube on top, the Halo-halo milk tea is a must-try for those who wish to enjoy a soothingly sweet Filipino drink.

Creating artisanal flavors

Since its inception in March 2020, Joy Bubble has been serving up a variety of delicious Milk tea flavors for Filipinos and UAE residents alike. Its owner, Vin Jimenez, started the business when she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. From her humble flagship store in Al Qusais, Joy Bubble has since expanded to a total of five branches including Al Barsha Mall, Central Mall in Bur Dubai, Al Ain Town Centre, and a delivery-only branch at Al Quoz 3.

“Filipino customers of Joy Bubble enjoys their trending flavors such as Halo-Halo Milk Tea as well as seasonal promos like Expo2020 Bangkota Meal where in a customer enjoys snacking a large size bubble tea drink with a cheesecake brownie or a boba bun for only AED 20!. At Joy Bubble there’s always joy in every cup!,” said Vin Jimenez, owner of Joy Bubble.

Apart from its special Bangkota flavors, Joy Bubble’s other best sellers among their signature series include Tiger Stripes, Cotton Candy, Red Velvet, Oreo Cheesecake, Matcha Cheesecake and Blue Milk Tea – all of which use natural ingredients and handmade creamy toppings.

Joy Bubble Tea is a member of the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneur (LFBE), a subsidiary of the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE). The PBC-DNE is a non-profit organization established in 2001 under the patronage of the Embassy of the Philippines and the Philippine Consulate General of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and the only Filipino organization recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the esteemed role of facilitating business opportunities for the Filipino community and their commercial partners in the country.