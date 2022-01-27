Huawei launches its much-awaited flagships HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket in the UAE

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced today the launch of the new HUAWEI P50 Pro, the ultimate camera phone with aesthetic design and HUAWEI P50 Pocket – its latest foldable phone that takes fashion beauty and technological innovations to next level, during a regional launch event that took place in Riyadh.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group – Middle East and Africa said “We are glad to bring the new HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket to our users in the region as we remain committed to the pursuit of the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences.

The new HUAWEI P50 Pro returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of flagship phones with a True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera and exquisite design while the HUAWEI P50 Pocket brings fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold with HUAWEI IMAGE™, whilst its all-new hinge design enables the smartphone to fold seamlessly into a slim and pocketable form”

The HUAWEI P50 Pro will be available in two beautiful, premium finishes – Cocoa Gold and Golden Black at a price of AED 3,999 with pre-order in the UAE starting on January 27th including gifts worth of AED 1,359. While the HUAWEI P50 Pocket in White will be available at a price AED 5,099 and HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition at a price of AED 6,299 with pre-order starting on February 3rd with gifts worth AED 1,959 from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.

HUAWEI P50 Pro: The ultimate Camera phone with aesthetic design

A New Era of Huawei Photography with True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera

The HUAWEI P50 Pro’s Dual-Matrix Camera system delivers True to Life imagery with extreme clarity. The HUAWEI XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images and reproduce fine details. HUAWEI P50 Pro also launches with XD Fusion Pro, an improved solution that incorporates a new Super Colour Filter System, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology to significantly improve detail, colour and dynamic range. It also supports an unprecedented 200 times zoom range, helping users capture any object regardless of distance.

The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible colour accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. The ambient light sensing system uses a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, which is coupled with colour calibration of more than 2,000 colours across the P3 wide colour gamut, to improve its ability to detect ambient light and average colour hue accuracy by 50% and 20% respectively. In low-light scenarios, pictures come out brighter and more detailed. The Super HDR technology captures 28% more of the dynamic range for better backlit performance, while light and shadows are optimised. The HUAWEI P50 Pro supports 4K video recording across the full focal range. The all-new AIS Pro image stabilisation solution helps users easily capture stable handheld videos, while AI cinemograph is great for creative shots that showcase minor movements.

Pure and Elegant Design Philosophy with the Dual-Matrix Camera Design

HUAWEI P50 Pro introduces an all-new Dual-Matrix Camera design. Its double ring structure is an instant classic, symbolising the infinite possibilities of the smartphone’s camera. It also comes with a bigger screen and battery, while remaining lighter and slimmer. The HUAWEI P50 Pro has a 3D True-Chroma 6.6-inch curved glass display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a single unobtrusive punch hole camera in the middle of the display ensuring an immersive experience The HUAWEI P50 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and both phones have dual stereo speakers.

Performance Reborn

The HUAWEI P50 Pro achieves a perfect balance of battery life, fast charging speed and thickness. It incorporates a 4,360mAh battery into its slim body that only measures 8.5mm, while also supporting 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Super Device Features with New Inspirations

HUAWEI P50 Pro is powered by EMUI 12 that produces an innovative UI with a clean and elegant look.

Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the HUAWEI Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI P50 Pro can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC , meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before.

HUAWEI P50 Pocket brings fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket folds seamlessly into an ultra-slim, lightweight body that is a joy to hold. The new-generation Multi-Dimensional Hinge is a total upgrade from its predecessor, featuring an even shorter radius. Combined with the exclusive Multi-Dimensional Lifting design, it allows the device to be even slimmer and produce a smoother screen when unfolded.

The back of the device captures the shadows and texture of the earth, which are brought to life through the advanced 3D micro-sculpture design on the white version of the device. Huawei joined forces with prominent haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen, in a cross-industry collaboration to create the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

A New Breakthrough for HUAWEI IMAGE™

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket fully supports the cutting-edge technology that debuted with HUAWEI P50 Pro including the True-Chroma Image Engine and HUAWEI XD Optics. One of the main features is the selfie with rear camera: it uses selfie algorithms and the big camera sensor to boost low light performance, allowing users to take superior, more atmospheric selfies. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket’s HUAWEI Ultra Spectrum Camera combines powerful hardware and software, as well as the tweaking of over 2,000 colours across the full P3 colour gamut, to let users accurately capture what they see. Using the Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography feature, the phone can also capture content and details that are unseen by the human eye. It also introduces Sunscreen detection for the first time . Accessible via the Mirror app, this handy feature visualises the spread of sunscreen on skin to help users check for uncovered spots and avoid getting sunburnt.

Innovative interactions with the Smart Cover Screen

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket’s Cover Screen supports the display of notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and control of other features. A range of vibrant themes are available, so users can customise their Cover Screen interaction experience. Content and services seamlessly flow between both screens and users can even access the camera from the Cover Screen.

The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Petal One with HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket:

Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package to make your life better, including Mobile Cloud, Video, Music and more services to come. Petal One provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets smart wearables.

With the purchase of HUAWEI P50 Pro or the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, consumers in the UAE can now benefit from below Petal One subscriptions:

• HUAWEI Music 6 months free VIP subscription

• HUAWEI Video 6 months free VIP subscription

• HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 200GB 1-month free storage / or 200 GB 40% off on 1-year subscription/ or 2TB 50% off on 1-year subscription

Pre-orders, Price and availability in the UAE:

The HUAWEI P50 Pro will be available in two beautiful, premium finishes – Cocoa Gold and Golden Black at a price of AED 3,999 with pre-order in the UAE starting on January 27th including gifts worth of AED 1,359 – HUAWEI WATCH GT2 Pro, Petal One free subscription package, 1-Year Warranty (Multi-Country Support) and other VIP services such as door to door service, 2-times free film service, 1-time laser engraving.

HUAWEI P50 Pocket in White will be available at a price AED 5,099 and HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition at a price of AED 6,299 with pre-order starting on February 3rd with gifts worth AED 1,959 – HUAWEI WATCH 3, Petal One free subscription package, 1-Year Warranty (Multi-Country Support) and other VIP services such as door to door service, 1-time laser engraving.

The new flagship devices will be available for pre-orders from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.