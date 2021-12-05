Picking the right smartwatch in UAE. Hint: Look out for the Health & fitness watch with the longest battery life: HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 – Moon Phase Collection II

If you are looking to buy a smartwatch this year, then there are some key features to look out for when doing your research. Design and material are important factors as they epitomise style and decide wearing comfort. Battery life is also a very important factor especially with all the background features working in a smartwatch you want to make sure you never run out of juice. Then of course, there is the health and fitness tracking features that are imperative to give you updates about your general physical condition.

Huawei recently unveiled its next generation smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II that comes in two variants: 46mm and 42mm, delivering an upgraded, more powerful, and convenient user experience. On top of its fashionable and classic looks, new interface design, it also comes with an up to 14-day battery life, all-day health management, disciplined workouts, on top of the convenient life assistant features, which add to the overall value of the smartwatch.

First of all, you do not have to worry about the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 – Moon Phase Collection II compatibility. The smartwatch is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices, and that is definitely an advantage if you are using devices from other brands.

Traverse the nature with the Moon Phase Collection II

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II is designed to help users explore more. Whether exploring the world around them or exploring the limits of their fitness potential. Its high-end design is complemented by a Moon Phase function that brings to users unique watch faces from which they can observe the different phases of the moon as it changes. Apart from moon phases, users can choose different layouts showing tide times, constellation and more to master the elements as they explore outdoors.

Moreover, in terms of design and aesthetics, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II innovative design is inspired by nature, focusing on the beauty of nature and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. The minimalist lugs, large lenses and lightweight design make the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm look more classic, delivering a highly distinguished smartwatch. Without a strap, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm weighs just 42.6g with an overall thickness of 11mm, and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm weighs. Both offer a lighter and thinner wearing experience.

Bringing a brand-new smart interactive experience, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 comes with a rotating crown with tactile feedback, offering high-precision finger movement recognition. The new chessboard design of the launcher can be moved and zoomed freely, operating in a more convenient way. Always on display Dials (AODs) can stay awake during daily usage, and custom watch faces also allow exercise data and applications to be easily accessed just by lifting the wrist.

Up to 2-week long battery life

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm supports a 14-day battery life in typical usage; while HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm offers 7-day of long battery life in typical usage. The longer battery life ensures you can wear it all day and use it continuously, even during sleep.

All-day Health Management

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 provides continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation), sleep and stress monitoring features for a comprehensive health management.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is equipped with HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 sleep monitoring technology. It can perform sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep breathing monitoring, and assessment of sleep quality without disturbing the user’s sleep.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 is also a stress management assistant. It monitors your stress 24/7 and it will notify you if your stress levels are high and even help you out with breathing guidance to help relieve some of the stress off you.

The new Healthy Living Shamrock has added many small features to better fit users’ daily health needs. Through personalised settings, users can receive regular reminders like Health challenges, daily water intake, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminder, exercise volume, and stay positive are all small things related to your health.

Disciplined workouts

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 features a whole new HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology, which adopts eight photodiodes in a circular layout, two sets of light sources 8-in-1 LED lens light-emitting chip, multi-channel for receiving light signal and curved design to realise better light penetration, lower power consumption and more comfortable wearing experience. The Dual-Band Five-System GNSS positioning also provides users with more accurate geographic location positioning.

With the HUAWEI GT 3, Huawei combines scientific consideration and user experience to develop the AI Running Coach. Huawei’s new running ability measurement, Running Ability Index (RAI), uses historical running heart rate, pace, and other data to analyse the running performance after each training, which is convenient for users to understand the training progress and witness their improvements.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 also comes with an upgraded workout-monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes including 18 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts.

Stay connected right from your wrist

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 supports Bluetooth calls. In addition, you can receive read and reply to SMS messages right form your wrist thanks to the convenient message notifications. With Petal Maps on-board, users can also navigate their way around right form their wrist. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 also supports watch faces to bring consumers a more personalised experience. Users can set frequently used functions or applications, allowing you to gain instant access to exercise data and important applications when raising your wrist. There are also over ten thousand of watch faces themes for download.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon phase Collection II is a major leap, in many ways! If you want a smartwatch with a premium classic look and a myriad of health and fitness features then you would absolutely fall in love with this smartwatch. The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II will be up for grabs in UAE this month.

Price and Availability:

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II is available in HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm

Black Fluoroelastomer Strap and Brown leather strap and HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm Gold Milanese strap at a price starting from AED 899 on Huawei e-Store, Huawei Experience Stores and select retailers across UAE. Pre-order starts on December 9th and includes gifts valued at AED 598: HUAWEI Scale 3 and HUAWEI FreeLace.