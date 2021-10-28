LOOK: Filipino offroaders group PONG enjoy Desert Rose Parade in Dubai’s sand dunes

The UAE’s recent long weekend was just another means for residents and visitors to celebrate life, family and friendship. Organized by Pinoy Offroaders – New Generation (PONG), Desert Rose parade was successfully held last Thursday, 21st of October 2021 at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The event starred children of all ages who showcased their effortless catwalk skills as they gleefully glided with their glittering clothes through the runway. The twist – the red carpet was located in the middle of the desert in a place so-called Camp Walwal in Lahbhab. The event was the first of its kind in the history of Filipino Off-roading Community.

The occasion was graced by PONG members, along with their family, friends and guests from other off-roading clubs. The night wouldn’t be complete without food, music and fun games. Guests were pampered by PONG’s memorabilia items along with a thrilling dune bashing experience, conquering the Iftar Bowl the following morning.

“We organized this event and invited our guests to share, not just our passion for cars and desert driving, but our ways to bond and chill out with our family and friends. We wanted them to personally experience and enjoy what the UAE desert has to offer, specially during the winter season so they would have a better insight as to why we cannot resist visiting the desert whenever we get the chance.” – said PONG President Michael Rynnie Mago as he welcomes the guest at the night’s event.

Founded earlier this year, PONG is a non-profit, family-oriented group of Filipinos and Pinoys-at-heart who shares enthusiasm towards camping and desert driving. Masks were worn and appropriate social distancing was constantly maintained throughout the event.

The first-ever Desert Rose parade was made possible through the efforts of The Filipino Times, Tag 91.1, Dimple Events, Rons World, Arts & Decals by CRRV, Global Tours Dubai, Coach Ben’s Water Warriors, Yamyam Cakes and Desserts, PONG’s Officers, members and social media influencers BonChanTV, Tongtongs Adventures, My Yellow Bells Blog, Walwal King and Ezra_Pages can be found on both Tiktok and Instagram.

You can follow Pinoy Offroaders New Generation on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and PONG’s YouTube channel for more of their weekly happenings.