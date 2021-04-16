Vivamax Middle East launches new streaming platform for blockbuster Filipino movies

Filipinos in the UAE and the entire Middle East can now watch their favorite Viva movies anytime, anywhere at the palm of their hands with the launch of Vivamax Middle East.

Zain Mirza, co-CEO of Vivamax Middle East, stated that Vivamax separates itself from other streaming platforms as Viva has already established a name for decades on the big screen. And Vivamax’s presence here in the Middle East has now opened a new opportunity for overseas Filipinos to enjoy their all-time favorite movies and several upcoming exclusive movies and series on the platform.

“Our goal is to redefine the audience viewing experience by making sure the products that we turn out are not your usual cinema and free tv affair. We’re seeking to advance the needle in terms of creating quality content while at the same time, making sure that the content that we produce are truly enjoyable and binge-worthy,” said Mirza.

The newest livestreaming app for Filipino movies features classics such as ‘Darna’, ‘Ang Probinsyano’, ‘Bagets’ to the new upcoming hits such as ‘Jowable’, ‘Kung Pwede Lang’, and ‘Tililing’.

Award-winning director Darryl Yap said that the app bridges Filipinos around the world as a platform where overseas Filipinos can support the people behind the scenes through nominable monthly subscriptions where they can get access to the entire library of blockbuster films created by Viva through the decades.

“Isang malaking tulong sa mga inyong mga kababayan dito sa Pilipinas gayundin hayaan po namin tulungan kayo upang mapawi ang inyong pagka-miss sa mga Filipino na content na ating-atin. Maraming salamat po sa inyong pagsuporta, pagtangkilik at pagmamahal sa Vivamax Philippines. Ngayon, nadagdagan po ang ating pamilya at alam naming hindi ninyo papabayaan ang Vivamax Middle East,” said Yap in an online presser.

Vivamax Middle East is now available to download through the Google Play Store and on the App Store.