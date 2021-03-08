Filipina brings home brand-new car from Sharaf DG’s Dubai Shopping Festival 2021

MENA region’s leading electronics retailer Sharaf DG ran its DSF campaign from the 17th of December last year which wrapped up successfully on 30th Jan 2021. The campaign titled ‘DG Shopping Festival’ was themed based on Amazing Offers and Amazing Savings with mega prizes that were given away every day at Sharaf DG.

This DSF customers had an opportunity to win mega prizes like Mazda CX9 GT car, 45 iPhone 12, Samsung 75” QLED TV, Macbook Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max’. The campaign also offered customers a chance to win 4 mobile phones, Asko 9kg washing machines, Sony 55” 4K TV, and Sony 5.1 soundbar every day.

The winners were awarded the prizes by Sharaf DG via a raffle draw event on 27th February 2021 at Times Square Centre.

Ms. Mary Meyhiza from the Philippines was the lucky winner of the Mazda CX9 car. Among the other mega prize winners was Mr. Mohammed Ahmed who won the Samsung 75” QLED TV, Mr. Ravin O Philip who won an Apple MacBook Pro, and Mr. Omar Darwish who won the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB along with other 360 daily winners.

Customers could also get 20% cashback up to AED 100 when they shopped using the Payit App and 5 bonus Touchpoints when they shopped using the ADCB Touchpoints card.

Sharaf DG also re-introduced its popular ‘DSF Laptop Buy Back’ campaign – bring an old laptop in any condition at Sharaf DG and get a minimum AED 500 gift voucher to upgrade it to a new Windows laptop.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nilesh Khalkho, CEO -Sharaf DG said, “Our omni-channel approach conveyed an enhanced shopping experience, both online and across our stores in UAE. This duly aligns with the holiday shopping for customers who seek top-tier brands at discounted prices. We are thankful to our partners at Galadari Automobiles and ADCB for the support extended during this key event”

Mr. Axel Dreyer, CEO – Galadari Automobiles’ said; “Galadari Automobiles – Mazda is pleased to join hands with Sharaf DG for DSF 2021 and bring our synergy together for our customers. Mazda CX-9 is equipped with some of the latest technologically advanced features & highest safety standards. Congratulations to the winner and I’m sure the winner will enjoy a safe drive with her family. ”