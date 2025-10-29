HONOR breaks Guinness World Records™ title with the Unbreakable AI Smartphone, HONOR X9d

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company and leader in AI-driven smart devices, has officially broken a new Guinness World Records™ title for the highest drop of a smartphone showcasing the durability of its latest device, the HONOR X9d. The record-breaking achievement was secured after the HONOR X9d survived an intact drop from a height of 6.133 meters., setting a new global benchmark for smartphone toughness and further strengthening the brand’s legacy in durability and innovation.

Raising the Bar for Smartphone Durability

The HONOR X9 series has always been defined by strength and reliability. The HONOR X9c earned industry-wide recognition for its reinforced curved glass. At the same time, the new HONOR X9d pushes boundaries even further, combining cutting-edge materials, AI optimization, and engineering precision to deliver unmatched resilience. This latest achievement proves why the HONOR X9d is rightfully positioned as “The Unbreakable AI Smartphone.”

A Legacy of Breaking Records

For HONOR, breaking records is more than a headline; it’s a tradition built on innovation and consistency. The HONOR Magic V5 previously set a record by lifting 104 kilograms while suspended, redefining strength in the foldable category. Meanwhile, the HONOR X9c captured global attention in the Philippines by setting a Guinness World Records™ title for the most people performing a mobile phone drop test simultaneously, during which 264 devices were dropped together without a single one breaking.

Built to Withstand the Extreme

The HONOR X9d is the first smartphone to receive both the SGS Triple-Resistant Premium Performance Certification and the SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification..

Its six-layer drop-resistant structure and HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology enable it to withstand impacts on more than 10 types of stone and rough surfaces, including marble, asphalt, and cobblestone.

The device also carries an IP69K rating for water and dust resistance.Surviving 30 minutes underwater at depths of 1.5 meters, while supporting underwater photography up to 6 meters deep. With AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch, the phone remains responsive in challenging weather, and One-Tap Dust and Water Ejection ensures uninterrupted speaker performance. Its advanced temperature monitoring guarantees stability from -30°C to 55°C., even under high-pressure jets or splashes of 85°C hot water.

Setting a New Standard for Durability and Innovation

With rigorous tests and adherence to the highest quality standards, HONOR continues to redefine what long-term reliability means in consumer technology. The Guinness World Record achievement reinforces the company’s vision to combine human-centric AI innovation with engineering excellence, creating devices that are as resilient as they are intelligent.

“The HONOR X9d is not just another milestone; it’s a statement,” said Penny Diao, MEA Chief Marketing Officer at HONOR. “This record reflects our relentless pursuit of quality, durability, and innovation that puts real value in consumers’ hands.”