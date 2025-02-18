vivo V50: Pro-level portraits preserve every touching memory

vivo today launched its most advanced portrait flagship, the vivo V50, redefining mobile photography with state-of-the-art ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities.

This device combines cutting-edge imaging technology with a sleek design and a powerful 6000 mAh (TYP) BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge for a seamless user experience.

With the launch of the V50, vivo introduces Supercare+, offering GCC & India cross-regional warranty, four years of battery health and replacement, 24-month warranty, and 12-month screen protection, ensuring 0-risk home travel.

50 MP ZEISS Professional Portrait System

The vivo V50 is powered by the ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, offering a 50 MP ZEISS All Main Camera that ensures exceptional image quality.

The 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera features a 1/1.55″ super-sensitive sensor, enhanced by VCS Camera-Bionic Spectrum for lifelike colors. An integrated mini gimbal and CIPA 4.0 DSLR-Level Stabilization provide crystal-clear images, even in low light.

The device debuts AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, offering 143x ultra-soft fill light for studio-quality portraits. Users can choose from ZEISS Multifocal Portrait focal lengths (23 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm) and seven ZEISS Style Bokeh effects for professional-grade photography. The 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with a 92° autofocus wide-angle lens ensures perfect group shots.

Aesthetic Meets Innovation

The vivo V50 boasts a Quad Curved Screen for an immersive experience, with nearly invisible bezels. Its 41° Golden Curvature and streamlined center frame provide a comfortable grip, while advanced anti-mistouch technology enhances usability.

The device is available in striking color variants, including Starry Blue, Ancora Red, and Satin Black. The Dual Ring Camera Module features luxury-grade engraving and a Diamond Pattern for a refined look.

Enduring Power and Performance

Despite its ultra-slim design, the 6000 mAh BlueVolt Battery offers extended usage, supported by 90W FlashCharge, which delivers six hours of talk time in just 10 minutes.

The AI Sleep Mode and Smart Charging Engine optimize battery efficiency, ensuring durability even after four years of use.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform provides a 15% CPU boost and 50% GPU improvement, ensuring smooth performance.

With 12 GB RAM and up to 12 GB extended RAM, the device supports 40+ apps simultaneously. The IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance make it highly durable.

Availability

The vivo V50 will be available in the UAE, with pre-bookings starting on February 18 and first sales commencing on February 25. The 256GB variant will be priced at AED 1,799, while the 512GB variant will be available for AED 1,999.