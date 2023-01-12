WATCH: Installing Google apps on Huawei phones is now easier than ever – here’s how

Huawei’s app marketplace, the AppGallery, was first introduced in 2011 and has come a long way over the past decade. It now features hundreds of thousands of games and essential apps. According to Huawei’s claims, the Appgallery has more than 580 million monthly active users across the world and features over 200 thousand apps. And these numbers keep growing as more users and apps are introduced to the platform. And recently, it became easier to install Google apps via the AppGallery. The new method works seamlessly and allows you to install Google apps without any hassle.

Now, if you want to install Google maps or YouTube on a Huawei phone, you can simply go to the AppGallery. A quick search will bring up most of the popular Google apps, and installing them on the phone takes just one click. Most Google apps can be installed this way, including Google Drive, Google Meet, Docs and even Google Photos. Once installed, they’ll function like every other app and appear on the home screen without hassle. Additionally, it is possible to sign into your Google account on these apps! That way, you can access all your saved locations from the map or saved videos on YouTube.

What makes the new approach even better is that it works for other apps that depend on Google services to work, like WhatsApp, Uber, Microsoft Teams, and Airbnb. If you were struggling to use Microsoft Teams and Uber on your Huawei phone, now they should run smoothly as butter. All thanks to GBox, a third-party app that can be downloaded from the AppGallery. This should work on a brand new Mate50 Pro to an oldie but goodie Mate30 series phone. So, say goodbye to frustration and hello to seamless app usage. Plus, if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try it out on other Android devices.

This is good news for everyone because not only does it help the existing Huawei users but it also takes away the one annoying reason that made it hard for people to consider buying a new Huawei device. This levels the playing field for smartphones and, ultimately, is good for you and me as consumers.