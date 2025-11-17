DMW records over 2,100 OFWs served in Dubai for second leg of Serbisyo Caravan

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that 2,187 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were registered and over 11,300 transactions completed during the second leg of the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan held on November 15–16, 2025, at Halls 1–3 of the Dubai World Trade Center.

The caravan, led by DMW in partnership with 11 government agencies and 520 volunteers from the Filipino Social Club, provided streamlined services through a coordinated One-Country Team.

Services addressed key OFW needs, including legal assistance, welfare support, OWWA membership, insurance, and health services.

Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay said the high turnout and positive feedback from OFWs demonstrate that government services are becoming more accessible to overseas workers. Key offerings included the integrated OFW Travel Pass via the eGovPH App and the accelerated Online Employment Contract Verification System (OECVS).

John Rio Bautista, DMW-MWO Dubai Labor Attaché, said the caravan ensures that no OFW is left behind.

“Returning to Dubai for the second time this year, the services we provide are truly ‘SERBILIS’—fast, efficient, and effective—for every Filipino worker,” Bautista said.