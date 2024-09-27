NBA’s Joe Dumars says Abu Dhabi games to inspire more people; sends message to Pinoy fans, athletes

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is set to host its highly anticipated preseason games in Abu Dhabi this October, focusing on inspiring youth and uniting fans around the sport.

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations, shared the NBA’s vision, noting the importance of bringing the game to diverse audiences.

“It’s why we play these global games all over the world, because we want people to see us. We want to touch people. We want to go into people’s lives,” Dumars, also a former player of Detroit Pistons with over 30 years of experience in the league, said.

“We think basketball is a sport that brings people together all over the world. This is why we do the global games … If you touch as many people as possible, then you can create some really great things for people, but you have to be willing to get out and go to Abu Dhabi, Paris, Mexico City, and to the Philippines,” he added.

The NBA legend also recognized the importance of scouting and developing talent from diverse regions, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, highlighting a well-known saying within the NBA: “If you can play, the NBA will find you. It doesn’t matter where you are.”

By hosting events in places like the UAE, the NBA aims to expose young athletes to the game and provide them with opportunities to shine, Dumars said.

“It’s why we try to come to places like the UAE — to expose young kids to to this game because it really doesn’t matter where you are from; it’s a global game, and the NBA accepts all players from all over the world,” Dumars said. “That’s why it’s important for us to get out and play these global games all over the world, because we want to touch as many people and inspire young people as they grow of what they can accomplish.”

Filipinos are ‘some of the most excited fans’

Acknowledging the huge Filipino fanbase in the UAE, Dumars expressed excitement about connecting with these dedicated supporters.

“I’ve heard that from so many people, that the Filipino basketball fans are some of the most excited fans that you’re going to find anywhere … I am looking forward to seeing some of them at the game because I’ve heard so much about how incredible they are as basketball fans,” he said.

He also offered encouraging advice to young Filipino players aiming for a professional basketball career, stressing the importance of inspiration coupled with hard work.

“I’d love for all those young Filipino fans to be inspired by what they see, and then also take that inspiration and then just put the work in that it takes, because it takes a lot of hard work to make it to this level. And so, if you’re inspired to do that and you’re willing to put the work in. It’s possible,” Dumars said.

On Oct. 4 and 6, the NBA will be bringing the preseason games at the Etihad Arena featuring a matchup between the newly crowned 18-time NBA champion Boston Celtics and 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets. This game marks the third consecutive year the NBA is hosting games in Abu Dhabi, following Hawks-Bucks in 2022 and Timberwolves-Mavericks in 2023.

“These two teams are the last two NBA champions, Denver and Boston. So you’re going to see two of the best teams in the world,” Dumars said.

“I just think when you have these two type of teams, that they’re the last two champions, I think people are seeing the best of the best. And I think people in Abu Dhabi and the UAE should really be excited about this game next week,” he added.

The Celtics will showcase Olympic gold medalists Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White, along with NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, while the Nuggets will feature three-time MVP and Olympics bronze medalist Nikola Jokić.

Additionally, “NBA Fan Appreciation Day” will be celebrated on Oct. 5 at Etihad Arena, with appearances by Celtics and Nuggets players, NBA legends, and celebrities.