Boston Celtics’ Derrick White thanks Filipino fans for support ahead of NBA Abu Dhabi games

Boston Celtics’ Derrick White has expressed his thanks to the basketball team’s fans, especially Filipino supporters, ahead of the NBA preseason games in Abu Dhabi.

Nicknamed “the Buffalo,” the American professional basketball player shared his excitement about the upcoming matches and the opportunity to connect with the incredible global fan base.

“I think it’s huge. Obviously, basketball is a global game, and you could just see the talent level that’s everywhere,” he said.

“We’ve got unbelievable fans. The fans in the Philippines are unbelievable, and we’re just thankful for it all,” he added.

He also praised the NBA for its efforts to expand its international reach, highlighting how these preseason games allow fans to experience games up close.

“It’s great for us to go out there and for them to see us in person. And like the NBA and everybody’s doing a great job with just kind of getting us out there more and just giving those opportunities for people to see us up close in person. So I’m looking forward to it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” White added.

The Celtics, fresh off their 18th championship win in the 2024 NBA Finals, will face off against the Denver Nuggets on October 4 and 6 at the Etihad Arena as part of their preseason schedule.

Looking ahead, White views the preseason match as an opportunity to enhance the team’s skills and strategies.

“We’re all just looking forward to getting out there and playing the game again and just trying to learn from what we’ll do right, what we’ll do wrong, and just continue to improve for the real drag races,” he said.

To maintain his mental well-being, White shared his perspective on the pressures of the game: “Just understanding that it’s a game we’re here to have fun, and understand that there’s a lot of pressure, there’s a lot of expectations, but I’m just trying to have fun out there, do what I love to do, and just understand that every now, I’m just gonna play my hardest and live with the result.”