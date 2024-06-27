DMW: Stronger protection for OFWs eyed as Kuwait lifts visa ban

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it would strengthen measures regarding the protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who would be deployed to Kuwait after the visa ban was lifted.

The deployment of OFWs will resume after corresponding policy guidelines have been issued, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said in a press release.

“The said measures include the implementation of a system for the Blacklist and Whitelist of Recruitment Agencies and employers that will participate in the resumption of deployment, the provision of salaries of OFWs through electronic payment to ensure timely payment of wages, and the appointment of welfare officers to monitor, report, and assist OFWs in the whole-cycle of their labor migration,” the DMW said in a statement.

To immediately resolve labor-related issues, the Philippine and Kuwaiti governments will also establish a joint technical working committee.

“The resolution is a continuing manifestation of the cordiality, of the friendship between the two nations established by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and then Kuwaiti Crown Prince and now Emir Sheikh Meshal back in October 2023. Also, yung mga nakaraang negotiations and meetings played a part in building up into resolution. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Kuwaiti side for their openness and sa magandang pag-uusap,” Cacdac said.