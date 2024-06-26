PH, Kuwait to resume deployment of OFWs

The Philippine and Kuwaiti governments have agreed to resume the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Middle Eastern country after the lifting of Kuwait’s visa ban.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers said that they have reached an agreement on the deployment of skilled workers and household helpers.

“Nagkaroon ng pag-uusap tungo sa pagpayag muli, pagbukas muli ng deployment ng skilled workers in Kuwait, non-domestic workers. At least yung newly hired, di ba? Kasi pwede naman yung mga returning,” said DMW chief Hans Cacdac.

For domestic helpers, Cacdac said that both sides agreed to limit the deployment for now.

“And for domestic workers, pumayag ang Kuwaiti side sa proposal ng Philippine side na limited pa rin ang domestic work deployment to those with work experience,” he added.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia was in Kuwait last week to meet with Kuwaiti authorities, inluding the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Public Authority for Manpower. The to sides discussed several matters concerning overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

The Philippine government temporarily suspend the deployment of household helpers following the brutal killing of Jullebee Ranara.

Ranara was found dead in a desert after being murdered and raped.