Woman loses leg after she was trapped in Thai airport walkway

Courtesy: Don Mueang International Airport, Enewz

A woman’s leg got amputated after she was caught up in a moving walkway at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Thursday.

Authorities are still investigating the freak accident on how the woman’s leg was caught up in the walkway.

Don Mueang International Airport’s director Karant Thanakuljeerapa said that the incident happened around 8:27AM local time.

Karant said the woman was travelling to the the southern city of Nakhon Si Thammarat, when she had a “severe” accident at the end of a moving walkway after her left leg became caught in the end of the walkway.

Medical authorities responded quickly and the woman was transferred to the nearest hospital, but due to the severity of her injuries, it led to the amputation of her leg up to the kneecap.

“I would like to convey our deepest sorrow,” Karant said.

The woman’s son, Krit Kittirattana, said that while the amputation operation is over, doctors are still looking out for possible signs of infection.

“My mother has continued to express her strength through her face and voice. But deep down we know that her heart is broken since she suddenly lost her leg,” he wrote.

The airport management said that they will cover all the medical expenses.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation to find the facts. We might need to set up a fact-finding committee with outsiders to join in order to achieve impartiality and transparency,” he said.

