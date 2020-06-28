OFWs with loans, employer disputes among top problems that hinder OFW repatriation – Bello

The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that it has allowed the repatriation of the remains of overseas Filipino workers who have died due to COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia...
Abu Dhabi to reopen gyms, fitness centers, indoor sports from July 1
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of indoor sporting activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi from July 1st. It is the second phase in reopening training facilities that include gymnasiums, provided the gym-goers, trainers and...
Over 800 staff lay offs expected at this financial institution
A bank based in Dubai will soon cut up to 800 more jobs among its workforce to cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Emirates NBD, known as Dubai's largest bank, stated that the spread of COVID-19 accelerated their plans to lay-off nearly 10% of...
DFA to repatriate up to 37,000 OFWs by end of July
The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs stated its plans to bring home up to 37,660 distressed overseas Filipino workers who have been stranded in their host countries and have expressed their willingness to go home after their jobs had been severely affected...
The Philippines’ Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that these legal impediments hinder what would have been a swift process to send OFWs home.
“It really gets frustrating when foreign employers refuse to give the exit visas of our OFWs to stop them from returning to the Philippines. There are many employers like that abroad. Repatriation of OFWs also becomes difficult to achieve when they still have loans to settle and complaints to face,” revealed Secretary Bello.
RELATED STORY: DFA to repatriate up to 37,000 OFWs by end of July
In addition, the Labor Secretary furthered that current COVID-19 situations that vary across the world have caused countries to either lock out all flights headed to the host country, essentially locking in all OFWs who wish to come home.
“In repatriating our OFWs, we also have to consider the lockdowns imposed by countries where they are working,” said Secretary Bello during a hybrid public hearing of the House Public Accounts Committee chaired by Rep. Mike Defensor on Friday regarding the challenges experienced by OFWs affected by the pandemic.
Secretary Bello stated bigger funding will not bring home displaced migrant workers in the absence of other equally important factors.
READ ON: PH assures OFWs of secure data protecton in OASIS information system
House Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Ray “LRay” Villafuerte pushed for more funds to boost government efforts to bring home the trouble migrant workers, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.
Bello added that the best solution to the problem of OFWs is still the tightly coordinated efforts of all concerned government agencies and the private sector.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved