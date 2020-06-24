4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1

The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (DFA OUMWA) has already facilitated the return of 20,149 land-based distressed OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, and has helped 28,419 sea-based OFWs to be reunited with their families. DFA projects this number to rise to more than 50,000 by the end of June.

Of this number, 2,570 OFWs have been repatriated from the UAE and the number is expected to rise with 14 more flights that will bring around 4,500 more Filipinos back home from the UAE.

“Before July 1, may maiuuwi po tayong 4,500 na mga kababayan natin sa UAE,” said DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola during the second episode of the OFW Town Hall together with DFA Undersecretary for Strategic Communications Ernesto “Ernie” Abella.

Undersecretary Arriola reminds all OFWs that they will be subject to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing upon their arrival back home to test if they are positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and that they will be subject to stay within a quarantine facility while they wait for their results to be released.

“Konting pasensya lang po dahil in a couple of days, 3 to 5 or in one week, lalabas na po yung (results ng) exam. Mahalaga po yung testing na makita kung negative po kayo para di po tayo magkaproblema pagbalik niyo po sa mga probinsya,” said Undersecretary Arriola.

The Undersecretary for OUMWA furthered that conducting the mass testing for all OFWs prior to heading back to provinces is of prime importance as it helps avoid local transmissions especially for those provinces that have limited treatment facilities.

“Mas konti po yung capacity ng mga ospital sa provinces. The last thing we need is ma-overwhelm (ang provinces) lalo na doon sa mga probinsyang halos walang infection sobra po talaga silang ingat. Metro Manila remains the epicenter of COVID-19 pero we have the most facilities and capabilities to deal with the virus,” assured Undersecretary Arriola.