GUIDE: Transfer Facebook photos to Google in five easy steps

Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons. The good news is that Facebook has...

COVID-19: 380 new cases in UAE, total now at 45,683 with two deaths

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 380 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 45,683. The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to...

PH mulls providing Php 1,500 internet allowance for educators

The Philippines' Department of Education is currently looking into the possibility to provide additional allowances for public school teachers to fund their monthly internet connections considering that the upcoming school year will have blended learning, mixing...

PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests

Jun. 23, 20

The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more laboratories, which to date is at 63 nationwide.

The country has received 43,750 test kits that correspond to 1.05 million tests while the government has also procured 239,857 more test kits that will conduct around 8,544,292 COVID-19 tests, effectively ramping up the country’s capabilities to screen individuals who have possible contracted the viral disease.

RELATED STORY: Malacañang’s ‘targeted’ testing policy to target up to 2.2 million Filipinos

Secretary Roque states that some 15,750 test kits are also on the way.

“Hindi pa po sapat ang ating mga kinuha. Meron pa po tayong limang ongoing bids para sa 15,750 test kits at ito po ay pupwedeng gamitin sa 1,293,750 tests,” said Secretary Roque.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country is now able to test more than 12,000 samples from suspect Covid-19 cases daily.

Vergeire said the average Covid-19 tests were about 12,400, although testing fluctuates every day.

READ ON: PH Red Cross begins mass testing for OFWs

On June 4, deputy chief implementer of the country’s National Policy Against Covid-19, Vince Dizon, said the government is planning to raise the country’s testing capacity to 50,000 per day by the end of June.

Roque said reaching the Covid-19 testing capacity of 50,000 per day remains the goal of the government.

“Ngayon, ang goal po natin ay 50,000 tests per day (Now, our goal is 50,000 tests per day),” he said.

