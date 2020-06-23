PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests

The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more laboratories, which to date is at 63 nationwide.

The country has received 43,750 test kits that correspond to 1.05 million tests while the government has also procured 239,857 more test kits that will conduct around 8,544,292 COVID-19 tests, effectively ramping up the country’s capabilities to screen individuals who have possible contracted the viral disease.

Secretary Roque states that some 15,750 test kits are also on the way.

“Hindi pa po sapat ang ating mga kinuha. Meron pa po tayong limang ongoing bids para sa 15,750 test kits at ito po ay pupwedeng gamitin sa 1,293,750 tests,” said Secretary Roque.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country is now able to test more than 12,000 samples from suspect Covid-19 cases daily.

Vergeire said the average Covid-19 tests were about 12,400, although testing fluctuates every day.

On June 4, deputy chief implementer of the country’s National Policy Against Covid-19, Vince Dizon, said the government is planning to raise the country’s testing capacity to 50,000 per day by the end of June.

Roque said reaching the Covid-19 testing capacity of 50,000 per day remains the goal of the government.

“Ngayon, ang goal po natin ay 50,000 tests per day (Now, our goal is 50,000 tests per day),” he said.