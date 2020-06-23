PH reaches milestone of over 594,000 COVID-19 tests

Weeks after many Filipinos saw their profiles replicated on Facebook, many of them have been searching for ways on how to back up their Facebook accounts prior to deciding to leave the social media platform for security reasons. The good news is that Facebook has...
The Philippines has reported conducting over 594,817 COVID-19 tests in the country as of June 20.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque staed that the government continues its mission to expand testing capabilities of health institutions by accrediting more laboratories, which to date is at 63 nationwide.
The country has received 43,750 test kits that correspond to 1.05 million tests while the government has also procured 239,857 more test kits that will conduct around 8,544,292 COVID-19 tests, effectively ramping up the country’s capabilities to screen individuals who have possible contracted the viral disease.
Secretary Roque states that some 15,750 test kits are also on the way.
“Hindi pa po sapat ang ating mga kinuha. Meron pa po tayong limang ongoing bids para sa 15,750 test kits at ito po ay pupwedeng gamitin sa 1,293,750 tests,” said Secretary Roque.
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country is now able to test more than 12,000 samples from suspect Covid-19 cases daily.
Vergeire said the average Covid-19 tests were about 12,400, although testing fluctuates every day.
On June 4, deputy chief implementer of the country’s National Policy Against Covid-19, Vince Dizon, said the government is planning to raise the country’s testing capacity to 50,000 per day by the end of June.
Roque said reaching the Covid-19 testing capacity of 50,000 per day remains the goal of the government.
“Ngayon, ang goal po natin ay 50,000 tests per day (Now, our goal is 50,000 tests per day),” he said.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
