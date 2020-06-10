Malacañang aims to limit quarantine period of repatriated OFWs to 72 hours

Canada has recently provided the Philippines with Php45 million worth of monetary and in-kind aid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Part of this aid is the donation of 120,000 N95 masks estimated at Php29.5 million, while the Php15 million cash donation will be added on...
SEHA launches two COVID-19 screening clinics in Al Ain
(WAM) -- Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease. The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two...
Abu Dhabi to establish safety zone in Yas for upcoming UFC Fight Island
(WAM) -- UFC , the world’s premier mixed martial arts organiSation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced that the much-anticipated UFC FIGHT ISLANDÔ events will be held on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, one of the emirate’s...
Bayt reveals most in-demand jobs, skills amid COVID-19 pandemic
UAE-based job portal Bayt.com has reported receiving over 700,000 applications for jobs between the periods of March to May, pinpointing several in-demand jobs during the COVID-19 crisis. These include warehouse and logistics positions for food and beverage...
Malacañang announced that the Philippine government has implemented several remedial measures in their aim to send home all repatriated OFWs within 72 hours upon their arrival.
Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that the government intends to replicate the efficiency of the steps and methods done at Clark International Airport, where all OFWs who were repatriated last June 5 were sent towards their home provinces in just 72 hours upon their arrival.
“Because we implemented the strategy of, among others, swabbing them and utilizing labs outside of Metro Manila, they [OFWs] were able to leave the quarantine facility within 72 hours and we want to do this for every OFW,” said Secretary Roque during an interview with ANC’s Headstart.
RELATED STORY: LOOK: 262 OFWs from Dubai land in Clark
Secretary Roque also addressed complaints of OFWs who reported that they had been staying at quarantine facilites for more than 14 days, despite the assurance that they will only stay for up to five days’ time.
“We’re confident that the time that the OFWs have to spend in different quarantine areas will be a lot less,” said Roque.
The presidential spokesperson also revealed that among the challenges that the Philippines currently faces is the need to establish more laboratories that can conduct COVID-19 testing to help increase the country’s testing capacity.
READ ON: DFA confirms increase of airport capacity to 1,200 in NAIA, 600 in Clark
“We’re still aggressively pursuing the establishment of more laboratories because we don’t have enough. It’s not just the lab capacity, it’s the actual testing being done. We have to improve not just the capacity but also to make sure that they all have supplies so that they can maximize their capacities,” he said.
Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that as of this time, there are a total of 52 laboratories, including 33 operated by the government that can do 41,990 Covid-19 tests per day, National Policy Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Vivencio “Vince” Dizon said.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved