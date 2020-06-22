WATCH: RAK ruler commends healthcare heroes as shining example for future generation

(WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has urged employees in the emirate to continue working and providing services of the highest quality while adhering to all measures that have been put in place to maintain the community’s health and safety.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah’s inspirational words came in a surprise video message delivered to the workplaces of employees across the emirate. Marking the start of the return-to-work phase after a short period of remote work necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, the message reflected H.H. Sheikh Saud’s concern for the health and safety of all workers.

Conveying care for all employees, the message expressed H.H. Sheikh Saud’s pride towards the loyal sons and daughters of the emirate, who he said had affirmed their love for their country through their willingness to work selflessly, earnestly and with determination at all times.

H.H. Sheikh Saud pointed out that this short period has proved that the real measure of a person shows through during times of adversity. The message included praise for the sincerity, devotion and dedicated efforts of the employees, which he stressed has been a main factor of the Emirate’s vital sectors continuing to operate seamlessly.

“Thank you for highlighting the true image of the UAE and its ability to deal with testing challenges. Returning to your offices today is an affirmation of the continuity of life and a message that proves your resolve, your values, and your desire to fulfill your obligations to your homeland. You are showing today your true qualities and the strength of your resolve. I am proud seeing each one of you undertaking your professional responsibilities with such diligence and perseverance,” said Sheikh Saud.

“I extend my sincere thanks to our healthcare heroes for their discipline and commitment to their professions and for the honourable sacrifices they have made, which will remain as a shining example for our future generations. I also express my great gratitude to all the work teams who have shown that they are up to the challenge and who have embodied the spirit of preparation, coordination and working with unity. This reflects the true image of the UAE – its ability to transform challenges into opportunities. This crisis has highlighted the depth of cohesion between the people of the UAE, nationals and residents, their dedication to its leadership, and the readiness of everyone to provide all that they have to honour the flag of the nation,” said Sheikh Saud.

“This global situation has proved that our choice to invest in building human capital has given us great resilience in dealing with this crisis. We have seamlessly and smoothly transitioned to remote working where necessary, while maintaining the quality of services and the efficiency of performance. This is a result of years of tireless work since the establishment of the Union. Today we are reaping the fruits of what we have sown.”

Sheikh Saud called on all employees to continue their efforts that contribute to improving quality and enhancing the community’s confidence in the work system. He highlighted their vital role in providing innovative and advanced services that are the essential underpinning of the emirate’s sustainable development.

“Thanks to all your tireless efforts and dedication, we convey to the world a distinguished image of the UAE – one that we can all be proud of. Reaching our desired end is a result of the success and contribution of each and every one of you,” said Sheikh Saud.

“I am completely confident of our ability to overcome this crisis. This confidence stems from my belief in you and the efforts you are paying at every level of work in the emirate.”

Watch his video message here: