The heroes of RAK: Filipino Club Ras Al Khaimah strengthens bayanihan by initiating aid for OFWs who lost jobs, on no-work-no-pay

Filipino non-profit organization Filipino Club Ras Al Khaimah strengthens further the spirit of bayanihan in a time of crisis as they initiate aid in the emirate for Filipino who lost their jobs or have been placed on unpaid leave.

The club, which has been around since 1989, has been providing assistance to affected Filipinos through their FCR COVID-19 Helping Hand Project. In this initiative—spearheaded by the club’s president Meliton Castillo, Chairwoman of Labour & Welfare Affairs Shirley Diaz, Secretary Rodalie Sanchez, Chairwoman on Consular Affairs Nini Mascariña, Gerry Genil, Ghem Marte, Loreta Retondo, Ave Marte, Liezl Malapitan, and Jonathan Sanchez—members and volunteers provide relief packs and food aid straight to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

According to Sanchez, the project began by using money from their own pockets to buy rice sacks, canned goods, eggs, and noodles. The club then caught the attention of other residents, who then contributed monetary aid to sustain their operations.

“Ang lahat naman po ay nagsisimula sa unang hakbang. Kahit pa maliit or kakaunti ang ating maibibigay, ito ay malaking bagay para sa mga taong sadyang nangangailangan. Huwag po tayong magdalawang isip. Kung maganda po ang ating layunin, tiyak na ito ay magiging matagumpay at maganda ang kalalabasan,” she said.

Among those that have helped them include the organizing committee of Kalayaan 2020 and RAK Charity Association, which gave them 700 pieces worth of grocery vouchers. Their contributions, Sanchez said, helped them provide aid to over 1,000 distressed OFWs. Other groups who supported them are RAK Bayanihan OFW, Philippine UAE Community, RAK Pinoy OFW Tambayan, Pinoy RAK OFW, and Helping Hand.

“Mula noon hanggang ngayon, kami po ay naririto para sa ating mga kababayan sa anumang kanilang pangangailangan. Ginagawa po namin ang aming makakaya upang matulungan sila,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of unity in facing the current crisis, noting that no matter how tiring, we should not stop helping our countrymen in time of need.

“Sa panahon na ito ng COVID-19, napakahalaga ng pagbabayanihan. Walang ibang tutulong sa ating kapwa kundi tayo rin. Wala tayong ibang aasahan at kakapitan kundi ang isa’t isa. Kaya’t huwag po tayong mapagod. Ipagpatuloy lang natin ang pagtulong at pagpapakita ng malasakit sa ating kapwa sa abot ng ating makakaya,” Sanchez added.