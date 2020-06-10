Bayt reveals most in-demand jobs, skills amid COVID-19 pandemic

UAE-based job portal Bayt.com has reported receiving over 700,000 applications for jobs between the periods of March to May, pinpointing several in-demand jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

These include warehouse and logistics positions for food and beverage businesses, customer care agents for e-commerce, database administrators for financial firms, finance and admin officers for medical and healthcare equipment companies, as well as accountants for other industries.

“We share interesting insights about the fast-changing job market so that job seekers can plan and develop their skills accordingly. We also arm employers with fully virtual and safe recruitment tools, including free job postings, to allow for the continuation of hiring activities,” said Bayt.com Director of Human Resources Ola Haddad.

Apart from this, skills that employers search in each candidate include the following:

– Good written and verbal communication skills

– Organizational, time management, and multi-tasking skills

– Ability to work under pressure

“Many job roles that are much needed to help fight Covid-19 and reduce its impact have become of great importance for both employers and job seekers,” said Bayt.com that furthered that the fields of healthcare, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, telecommunications, technology and information services, have seen a huge surge in demand.