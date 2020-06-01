Abu Dhabi reopens restaurants outside malls, allows up to 40% maximum capacity

Abu Dhabi has furthered eased restrictions in the emirate, allowing more establishments to reopen with up to 40% total capacity.

A joint announcement from the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security and the Department of Health states that they have allowed restaurants outside malls, hotel beaches, and museums to reopen to up to 40% capacity.

In line with the National Screening Programme, Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with DOH, has eased some restrictions on activities in the emirate, including raising the capacity in malls and restaurants inside malls to 40%. pic.twitter.com/DjkMtcJx5K — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020

The 40% capacity allowance now also applies to all malls and mall restaurants which were given clearance by the authorities to operate.

In addition, Abu Dhabi has now allowed outdoor sports activities in its first phase of reopening which include horse riding, track cycling, cricket, cycling, athletics, golf, tennis, and sailing. from June 1, limited to individuals aged 12-60.

Public beaches remain closed as per the announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.