Monday, June 1, 2020

Jun 01 20, 8:54 am

Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

May 31 2020

The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that it will ban residents going to and from the emirate for a week beginning June 2 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Media office said that the restriction includes Abu...

Duterte thanks Bahrain king for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos

May 31 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his sincerest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for granting royal pardon to 16 Filipinos. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje said...

Abu Dhabi reopens restaurants outside malls, allows up to 40% maximum capacity

by | News

Jun. 01, 20 | 8:54 am

Abu Dhabi has furthered eased restrictions in the emirate, allowing more establishments to reopen with up to 40% total capacity.

A joint announcement from the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security and the Department of Health states that they have allowed restaurants outside malls, hotel beaches, and museums to reopen to up to 40% capacity.

RELATED STORY: Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

The 40% capacity allowance now also applies to all malls and mall restaurants which were given clearance by the authorities to operate.

In addition, Abu Dhabi has now allowed outdoor sports activities in its first phase of reopening which include horse riding, track cycling, cricket, cycling, athletics, golf, tennis, and sailing. from June 1, limited to individuals aged 12-60.

Public beaches remain closed as per the announcement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Close