Dubai back in business

UAE residents greeted Wednesday morning with so much bliss and hope as the emirate of Dubai announced reopening of more business establishments and other public spaces under the ‘new normal’.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, assured the public that authorities are mindful of this move, saying that all decisions have considered both local and international guidelines prior to implementation.

“We are aware of the pressures many sectors are facing because of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE society has high levels of resilience to any crises and challenges. We have been following the severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on countries around the world,” said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed during a remote meeting with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Everyone is responsible

Last May 27, Dubai experienced its first day of the new normal as movement around the emirate was eased from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. However, authorities urged strict public obedience to the country’s precautionary measures.

These include wearing face masks, observing minimum physical distancing of two metres, using sanitisers and regular handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed reiterated the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said that “Everyone is responsible.” He urged the public not to let their guards down against COVID-19.



Intensified awareness drives

His Highness called on all authorities to expand their awareness drives and efforts to educate the public of the importance of strict adherence to all of the safety measures, which is part of the reasons why the UAE has maintained a high rate of recovery of 52% against COVID-19 and less than one percent fatality rate to date.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also encouraged all key organisations to intensify monitoring to ensure institutions, economic sectors and the public comply with all precautionary guidelines. His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention in keeping the public informed about the latest trends and ensuring that the public stays abreast of all information on a daily basis.

His Highness also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and all local and federal authorities in their efforts to combat COVID-19. The Crown Prince affirmed that the safety and security of citizens and residents remain the highest priority of the leadership.

“What makes us different is our ability to deal positively with changes and our agility. We have all the elements necessary to adapt to these challenging circumstances. I am confident that all members of the society will come together to overcome this crisis as soon as possible,” said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, expressing his confidence for UAE citizens and residents to come together and help each other rise from the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Expressing gratitude

Business catering to Filipino and other expat consumers have also relayed their appreciation for the UAE’s steps to reopen the economy while maintaining health safety among its residents.

Christy Baldonado, Resolute Group Deputy Marketing Manager that manages Chowking’s UAE franchise, expressed their brand’s appreciation for the government’s continuous support for businesses to thrive in the current landscape.

“We at Chowking would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Government of UAE on how they have led the country through this difficult time. They have not only controlled the infections but also kept an eye on the economy and are allowing businesses to survive and be on the road to recovery. Hopefully it will be back to normal very soon. We appreciate all the precautionary measures and the technology they have imparted to make sure that everyone is safe,” said Baldonado.

Prime Healthcare Group Managing Director Jamil Ahmed stated that it is due to the country’s continuous support has enabled them to become more resilient during these unprecedented times.

“With the continued support of the United Arab Emirates government, I am confident in our ability to navigate these unprecedented times together. Our staff have demonstrated resilience in addressing the challenges of this unique period, and I’m extremely proud of their remarkable efforts that will now allow all other businesses to reopen safely. To address any concerns that people may have, we have designed an extensive range of new measures to ensure a healthy, safe and comfortable experience for all. We look forward to welcoming our valued patients back and creating great moments together again,” said Ahmed.

For Philip Vasquez, Kasamar Holdings Operations Head that handles Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak, and Hen Lin franchises in the UAE, the country has managed to find ways for essential businesses such as restaurants to proceed with operations and is optimistic that the reopening would bring forth more customers in the coming days.

“It is indeed a positive development to resume operations and businesses. We are among the essential businesses opened during lockdown but with limited offices opened, our revenue channels are not also maximized. ‘Co-existing’ with the virus, while maintaining safety and security, is the way to go. I thank the government for allowing the economy to roll while massively educating the people,” said Vasquez.

Together we stand

Baldonado thanked Filipinos for continuously patronizing their brand and hopes to welcome more Filipinos in their stores in the coming days: “To all the our beloved Kabayans in UAE, we thank you for standing by your own brand. All Chowking stores are open and ready to serve all our beloved customers as per the guidelines provided by the government. People who have already been to our stores know that we have put very strict hygiene and safety protocols and social distancing at all times. Visit us or order in delivery again and we are more than eager to welcome you back and serve all your Chowking favourites,” said Baldonado.

Ahmed reminds the public to be mindful of the UAE’s preventive measures and that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep themselves and others safe. “We all have a responsibility towards upholding the sanitization and social distancing measures to help curb the pandemic…but businesses are also responsible delivering on their services and maintaining economic buoyancy for all associated. Controlled measures like these are the need of the hour. We must wear our masks properly whenever we step out of the house, we must sanitize our hands, avoid going to crowded shops, and learn to wait for others to finish and exit before we enter,” said Ahmed.

Vasquez hopes that the reopening will act as a springboard to help the country and its residents bounce back to normalcy in the coming months. “To our kababayans, it is time to help the economy bounce back. Let us keep our health in check and our sanity intact as we navigate through covid-19. Let us not allow fear stop us from functioning well and let us ensure we are always safe,” said Vasquez.