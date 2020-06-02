Canada treats COVID-19 with breakthrough specialized dialysis

The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has reiterated its call for the faithful not to congregate at places of worship as part of the government's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus...
Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway empty for the first time
The Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway is empty for the first time following the decision to ban movement to and from Abu Dhabi beginning June 2. In a report by Emarat Al Youm, Abu Dhabi Police has made 12 checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the cities in Abu Dhabi to...
New Zealand plans to lift all restrictions next week after successful fight against COVID-19
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern announced plans to remove all restrictions imposed against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after a successful fight against the disease. Ardern said that their strategy of “go hard, go early” has paid off beyond their...
New York placed on curfew as looters target high-end stores
New York City has been placed under a new curfew until June 2 following the attack of looters on high-end retail shops. Prior to the newly adjusted curfew—which was set from 8 PM to 5 AM—looters have been targeting upscale stores in Manhattan including Michael Kors,...
Canada’s Lawson Health Research Institute marks a first in treatments for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 after their team successfully treated a patient with COVID-19 through a modified dialysis device.
The process takes the patient’s blood, modifies white blood cells, and reintroduces the blood cells to the body to fight hyperinflammation, with ongoing tests at London Health Services Centre (LHSC) particularly to aid critically ill patients.
RELATED STORY: UAE approves development of stem cell treatment for COVID-19
“Working in the intensive care unit (ICU), I was aware that more treatment options were needed in the fight against COVID-19. This led to the idea of treating a patient’s blood outside of the body. We could reprogram white blood cells associated with inflammation to alter the immune response,” said Dr. Chris McIntyre, lead researcher, Lawson Scientist and LHSC Nephrologist as per reports from EurekAlert.
Studies have proven that COVID-19 causes a ‘cytokine storm’ or a heightened immune response for terminally ill patients. Treatment options for this dangerous COVID-19 phase are currently limited, which is why this treatment that’s ongoing at the LHSC is a big step in the country’s fight against COVID-19.
READ ON: COVID-19 patients to be treated with nicotine patches at UK hospital
Up to 40 critically ill patients with COVID-19 at LHSC’s Victoria Hospital and University Hospital will be given the necessary treatment as part of the clinical trials. The research team will then study outcomes per patient to see if the treatment will be viable not just for COVID-19, but for other illnesses as well.
