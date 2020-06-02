All Filipinos returning to PH will be quarantined in govt-approved facilities, home quarantine not allowed

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines is nearing 19,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 359 new cases. The total toll now stands at 18,997 DOH has also confirmed 6 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 966...
COVID-19: UAE reports 3 new fatalities, total death toll now 269; recoveries at 18,726
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 596 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from results of 35,000 COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 35,788. The Ministry...
DOLE reports release of Php 1.4B for OFWs worldwide for DOLE-AKAP program
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) revealed that it has already provided Php1.4 billion for its DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program that provides a one-time financial assistance worth Php10,000 for each OFW that has been affected by...
Canada treats COVID-19 with breakthrough specialized dialysis
Canada's Lawson Health Research Institute marks a first in treatments for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 after their team successfully treated a patient with COVID-19 through a modified dialysis device. The process takes the patient's blood, modifies white blood...
The Philippines’ Sub Task Group that handles the temporary accommodation, transport, and testing for all OFWs arriving in the Philippines has retracted its earlier statement which announced that Filipinos can immediately head home as they await their test results for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In an announcement posted at the Facebook Page of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Sub Task Group Statement reiterated the guidelines for repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs regarding the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
“Please be advised that all repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs are required to undergo mandatory quarantine in any government quarantine facility or hotel accredited by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), until they receive their RT-PCR test results proving them to be negative for COVID-19,” said the statement, which furthered to disregard all previous announcements on home quarantine.
Labor Secretary Bello stated that the Philippines is already anticipating the arrival of around 16,679 OFWs who have completed their requirements and paperwork and are headed back home this June.
The Labor Secretary furthered that he is also eyeing more flights from Dubai headed to the Philippines as there are many Filipinos who have already expressed their intent to head back home.
