All Filipinos returning to PH will be quarantined in govt-approved facilities, home quarantine not allowed

The Philippines’ Sub Task Group that handles the temporary accommodation, transport, and testing for all OFWs arriving in the Philippines has retracted its earlier statement which announced that Filipinos can immediately head home as they await their test results for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In an announcement posted at the Facebook Page of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Sub Task Group Statement reiterated the guidelines for repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs regarding the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“Please be advised that all repatriated OFWs and non-OFWs are required to undergo mandatory quarantine in any government quarantine facility or hotel accredited by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), until they receive their RT-PCR test results proving them to be negative for COVID-19,” said the statement, which furthered to disregard all previous announcements on home quarantine.

Labor Secretary Bello stated that the Philippines is already anticipating the arrival of around 16,679 OFWs who have completed their requirements and paperwork and are headed back home this June.

The Labor Secretary furthered that he is also eyeing more flights from Dubai headed to the Philippines as there are many Filipinos who have already expressed their intent to head back home.