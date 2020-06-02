PH anticipates return of 16,679 out of 42,000 OFWs this June 2020

The Philippines is expecting as many as 16,679 OFWs to return during the whole month of June following reports from Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) that only the aforementioned number managed to complete the necessary requirements and paperwork.

“Sabi nila (POLO offices) doon sa 42,000 OFWs, ang mapapauwi lang natin ay 16,679 dahil sila lamang ang nakakumpleto ng mga papeles (tulad ng) iqama, exit visa, clearances from employers, at ticket nila pauwi,” said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III during a press briefing.

RELATED STORY: Bello eyes more flights from Dubai to help OFWs return to PH

The Labor Secretary then furthered that he has already requested for meetings with the Department of Transport and the Department of Tourism to ensure availability of temporary accommodation and eventual transportation of these 16,679 OFWs once they have finished their 14-day quarantine.

“I don’t want yung incident na naistranded yung 24,000 to happen again. Nakakaawa talaga yung ating mga OFWs hindi ko talaga masabi how I felt for them,” said Secretary Bello.

READ ON: 25,002 OFWs sent home from Manila quarantine centers in one week

Authorities earlier projected a total number of 42,000 OFWs to return to the Philippines until the end of June 2020.