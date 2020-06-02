PH anticipates return of 16,679 out of 42,000 OFWs this June 2020

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a specialized international company to take advantage of a unique global sterilization technology that can sterilize ambulances within 30 seconds—ensuring the protection...
Bello eyes more flights from Dubai to help OFWs return to PH
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO-Dubai) stated that they are eyeing more flights from the emirate to land in the Philippines in the coming days....
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed commends Dubai’s forward-looking vision for post COVID-19 era
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, recently chaired a meeting of the Executive Council at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai Airport is...
UAE exceeds 18,000 recoveries
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 406 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 18,338. Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of...
The Philippines is expecting as many as 16,679 OFWs to return during the whole month of June following reports from Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) that only the aforementioned number managed to complete the necessary requirements and paperwork.
“Sabi nila (POLO offices) doon sa 42,000 OFWs, ang mapapauwi lang natin ay 16,679 dahil sila lamang ang nakakumpleto ng mga papeles (tulad ng) iqama, exit visa, clearances from employers, at ticket nila pauwi,” said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III during a press briefing.
The Labor Secretary then furthered that he has already requested for meetings with the Department of Transport and the Department of Tourism to ensure availability of temporary accommodation and eventual transportation of these 16,679 OFWs once they have finished their 14-day quarantine.
“I don’t want yung incident na naistranded yung 24,000 to happen again. Nakakaawa talaga yung ating mga OFWs hindi ko talaga masabi how I felt for them,” said Secretary Bello.
Authorities earlier projected a total number of 42,000 OFWs to return to the Philippines until the end of June 2020.
