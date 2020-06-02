Bello eyes more flights from Dubai to help OFWs return to PH

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, recently chaired a meeting of the Executive Council at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 3. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai Airport is...
UAE exceeds 18,000 recoveries
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 406 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 18,338. Al Shamsi: The total number of recovered cases of...
Ras Al Khaimah to reopen restaurants, gyms on June 3
(WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKDED, has issued two circulars today outlining a series of requirements and procedures for reopening restaurants, cafes and gyms in the emirate, each of which will be allowed to resume operations as of...
Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1
Sharjah Police have that the deadline for its 50 percent discount on traffic fines will be until July 1, 2020 Authorities urged violators and motorists to rush and pay their fines while they can, according to their post on Twitter. Sharjah Police also noted that...
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO-Dubai) stated that they are eyeing more flights from the emirate to land in the Philippines in the coming days.
Bello pointed out that the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) placed restrictions on the number of flights. This comes as many Filipinos have reported that their flights had been cancelled several times already even after booking their own tickets.
“Sa Dubai, nagkaproblema tayo dahil sa lockdown. Wala nakakalipad pa ngayon,” said Bello during a press briefing at Malacañang.
The UAE has allowed several flights towards the Philippines as early as February 2020 but there are still more OFWs who intend to head back home, with some even spending their own money just to be reunited with their families in the Philippines.
Secretary Bello is optimistic that authorities would soon be provided with clearance so that more flights from Dubai to the Philippines will be allowed soon.
“Pero our labor attache reported to us that maybe in two or three days, baka mabigyan sila ng clearance na pwede nang i-allow some selective flights to send our OFWs back to our country,” said Bello.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
