Monday, May 25, 2020

May 25 20, 9:38 pm

Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19

May 25 2020

An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn't know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing...

Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19

May 25 2020

A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

UAE adjusts timings of National Disinfection Program from 11:00pm to 6:00am starting May 27

by | News

May. 25, 20 | 9:38 pm

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has announced that the timings for the UAE’s National Disinfection Programme will be adjusted this coming Wednesday, May 27 – from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The decision comes from a remote meeting chaired by His Highness with the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, following a thorough evaluation of the country’s overall health, economic, and social conditions.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 frontliners on Eid

His Highness is optimistic that the UAE will continue to persevere and rise up amid the challenges posed by the pandemic with the full cooperation of citizens, residents, authorities and other stakeholders in the country.

“The UAE community always remains stronger than all challenges, and we are able to deal positively with the changes thanks to the great flexibility that characterizes the performance of the majority of our sectors,” said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

READ ON: Dubai to reopen doors to tourism soon

His Highness reminds concerned authorities to intensify their awareness efforts in the coming days to ensure the safety of the public. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also urges the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard their health.

Dubai curfewDubai National Disinfection Programme

Jobs

Latest News

Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19

Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19

May 25, 2020

An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn't know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
LOOK: Department of Transportation bares list of 7,806 OFWs included in first batch to head back to provinces
Published On  May 25, 2020
Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19
Published On  May 25, 2020
President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Published On  May 25, 2020
Close