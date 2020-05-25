UAE adjusts timings of National Disinfection Program from 11:00pm to 6:00am starting May 27

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has announced that the timings for the UAE’s National Disinfection Programme will be adjusted this coming Wednesday, May 27 – from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The decision comes from a remote meeting chaired by His Highness with the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, following a thorough evaluation of the country’s overall health, economic, and social conditions.

His Highness is optimistic that the UAE will continue to persevere and rise up amid the challenges posed by the pandemic with the full cooperation of citizens, residents, authorities and other stakeholders in the country.

“The UAE community always remains stronger than all challenges, and we are able to deal positively with the changes thanks to the great flexibility that characterizes the performance of the majority of our sectors,” said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

His Highness reminds concerned authorities to intensify their awareness efforts in the coming days to ensure the safety of the public. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also urges the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard their health.