UAE adjusts timings of National Disinfection Program from 11:00pm to 6:00am starting May 27

Agencies of the Philippine government has released the first batch of OFWs who have been given the go signal to head to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) o Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to avail the free transportation back to their home...
Abu Dhabi-based OFW now on road to recovery from COVID-19
An Abu Dhabi-based OFW is now on his road to recovery weeks after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Zack Allen, who has been in the UAE for more than 13 years in sales stated that even didn't know how he got the virus as he practiced social distancing...
President Duterte allows use of ships, planes from AFP to send OFWs back to provinces
Malacañang has announced that President Duterte has given the go signal to use all government resources to ensure that all OFWs who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would head back home to their provinces within the week, including the use...
Dubai prison frees some prisoners to reduce population amid COVID-19
A prison in Dubai has released various prisoners jailed for minor crimes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Brig Ali Al Shamali, director general of correctional institutions in Al Aweer central prison, said that they have released 30 to...
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council has announced that the timings for the UAE’s National Disinfection Programme will be adjusted this coming Wednesday, May 27 – from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am.
The decision comes from a remote meeting chaired by His Highness with the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management, following a thorough evaluation of the country’s overall health, economic, and social conditions.
RELATED STORY: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 frontliners on Eid
His Highness is optimistic that the UAE will continue to persevere and rise up amid the challenges posed by the pandemic with the full cooperation of citizens, residents, authorities and other stakeholders in the country.
“The UAE community always remains stronger than all challenges, and we are able to deal positively with the changes thanks to the great flexibility that characterizes the performance of the majority of our sectors,” said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.
READ ON: Dubai to reopen doors to tourism soon
His Highness reminds concerned authorities to intensify their awareness efforts in the coming days to ensure the safety of the public. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also urges the public to adhere to the country’s preventive measures to safeguard their health.
ترأست اجتماعاً عن بُعد للجنة العليا لإدارة الأزمات والكوارث في دبي، واعتمدنا بعد تقييم شامل للابعاد الصحية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية قراراً باستئناف الحركة الاقتصادية من الساعة 6 صباحاً وحتى 11 مساءً اعتباراً من يوم الأربعاء 27 مايو الجاري. pic.twitter.com/L7giatXbjL
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 25, 2020
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved