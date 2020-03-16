First antiviral drug gets go signal to fight COVID-19

China has developed an anti-viral drug called Fapilavir which could potentially treat the coronavirus disease or COVID 19.

In a report on the Global Times, the drug has been approved for marketing.

Fapilavir is one of three medicines that have been tested and showed effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

As of press time, the death toll for the contagious disease has reached 5,735 according to the World Health Organization. About 153,517 confirmed cases were recorded across the globe.