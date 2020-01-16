Palace denies involvement in petition to revoke ABS-CBN’s franchise

Malacañang on January 16 denied President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the alleged move of Office of Solicitor General (OSG) that seeks the cancelation of the franchise of ABS-CBN.

“You must remember that the job of the SolGen is to file the appropriate petitions when he sees or feels that there is a transgression of franchises or any law for that matter,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said during a press briefing in Malacañang.

Barely two months before its license expires, the OSG is set to file a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court (SC).

According to the ‘unimpeachable source’ of Manila Times, Solicitor General (SolGen) Jose Calida is expected to ask for the revocation of the franchise of media giant ABS-CBN before the high court.

Under Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, a legislative franchise may be revoked if there are violations committed by a corporation or entity.

It was reported that President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly vowed to block the franchise’s renewal of the network, citing its failure to air his advertisements last 2016 elections.

The Congress is yet to discuss the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN which is set to expire on March 20, 2020.