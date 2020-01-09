DTI: Big potential in Halal market for entrepreneurs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised entrepreneurs to explore the untapped potential of the Halal market this year.

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez who also chaIrs the Halal Export Development and Promotion Board said halal has an unforeseen market potential.

“We encourage more companies to apply for Halal certification because it opens more markets, so more consumers can buy their products. Some local companies are already starting by certifying their canned tuna and corned beef products,” Manila Bulletin quoted Lopez as saying.

The Secretary noted that entrepreneurs should start changing their mindset and view Halal as a lifestyle that everyone can enjoy.

He also cited the situation during the Southeast Asian Games in which Muslim athletes experienced a hard time finding Halal foods in the country.

The Philippines was expected to copy Singapore’s model for domestic promotion in order to attain the US$ 3.3 trillion global Halal market.

Halal is an Arabic word that means lawful or permitted and refers to products that can be consumed by Muslims.