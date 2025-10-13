Filipino-led sports academy gathers over 500 athletes across the UAE for ‘Unity Volleyball League Season 2’

More than 500 players from across the United Arab Emirates came together for the Unity Volleyball League Season 2, a major gathering that celebrated teamwork, talent, and the growing strength of the country’s volleyball community.

Organized by CL Sports Services and Centerline Volleyball Academy, the first Filipino volleyball academy in the UAE, the event united 10 volleyball academies in a full day of competition at Sajaya Ladies Club in Sharjah. Teams competed across multiple divisions, including Under-12, Under-15, Under-18, and Under-21 for both male and female categories.

The league showcased the high level of skill, discipline, and passion among young athletes while fostering camaraderie among academies and supporters. Each match reflected the shared goal of building a more connected and competitive volleyball scene across the country.

For Centerline Volleyball Academy, organizing the league marked a proud milestone for the Filipino community in the UAE. The academy’s efforts underscored the vital role Filipinos play in promoting sportsmanship and youth development throughout the Emirates.

As the league concluded, it reinforced its core message: unity through sport remains the driving force behind the continued growth of volleyball in the UAE.