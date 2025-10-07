The Music Run Dubai 2025 is back! Grab the early access promo for just AED 58

Filipinos in the UAE, get ready to run, dance, and party! The Music Run Dubai 2025 is back, and early registration is now open with a special promo just for you.

Runners who register on or before Oct. 8 through the direct link — https://in.registrations.protriathletes.org/the-music-run-dubai-2025/?campaign=68dfa48124356b15733b1132 — can get discounted tickets and join the fun run for just AED 58. The fee includes the official Run Pack, complete with an event T-shirt, medal, and all the race essentials you need to enjoy the experience.

Not your typical fun run

Set to take place on Nov. 15 at Meydan Racecourse, The Music Run is a 5-kilometer fun run where fitness meets festival energy. Known globally as “the world’s loudest fun run,” the event transforms the running experience into a music-filled celebration, with speakers lining the route to keep participants moving to the beat from start to finish.

Cross the finish line and you’re in for a treat: a lively festival with live DJs, high-energy performances, and a fun-filled atmosphere that celebrates music and movement.This edition is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 and the T100 Triathlon Festival, making it one of the highlights of Dubai’s fitness season.

Whether you run, jog, or dance your way to the finish line, The Music Run promises a night of music, movement, and memories under the Dubai skyline.

Promo code

Missed the early registration? No worries. Starting Oct. 9, Filipino participants can still get the AED 58 promo rate by using the partner code FILIPINO-TIMES when you register. The code guarantees access to the same discounted rate, including the Run Pack.

Launched in Asia in 2014, The Music Run has since been staged in over 15 cities worldwide, including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. It’s all about promoting an active, social, and music-filled lifestyle, proving that it’s never about how fast you go, but how much fun you have along the way.