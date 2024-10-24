SportsTFT Reach

Take on the challenge at Arabian Warrior this weekend!

The countdown is almost over—only two days left until the launch of Arabian Warrior in Dubai on Saturday, October 26th! This thrilling event is set to revolutionize the GCC sporting scene with its exciting obstacle course racing (OCR) offerings.

Mark your calendars and choose from a range of race options: 5K, 10K, 15K, 20K, 50K, and a 1.6K kids’ race, all featuring unique Arabic-themed obstacles designed for participants of every fitness level.

For those looking to join the fun, Open Heats welcome everyone to tackle the challenge. Competitive runners can enter Age Group Heats, where timed races will determine the winners. Plus, the Elite category will showcase top OCR athletes from around the world in head-to-head competitions.

Winners from each distance will have the opportunity to compete for the title of ultimate Arabian Warrior for the 2024/25 season, with exciting prize funds to be announced soon.

Rooted in the rich history of the Middle East, Arabian Warrior embodies the culture and heritage of the region while embracing a vision for the future. With a strong focus on athletes, the event prioritizes participant experience, promising a memorable occasion that will become a highlight of the GCC sporting calendar.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, spokesperson of Arabian Warrior, said: “This is a pivotal day for OCR in the GCC region as we launch an exciting, forward-thinking brand which will make a significant impact during its opening season and beyond.

“As a fast-growing sport, OCR events in the region have attracted thousands of competitors in recent years. At Arabian Warrior, we now want to take the fantastic work which has already been produced to the next level.”

The season kicks off in Dubai, with more locations on the horizon. 

Don’t miss out on this event, get your tickets here: https://www.arabianwarrior.me/event/

To become part of the Arabian Warrior community, sign up for free at www.arabianwarrior.me and enjoy a 10% lifetime discount on event tickets, along with a variety of additional benefits!

