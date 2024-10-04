A celebration of basketball culture:  NBA District 2024 in Abu Dhabi opens its doors to fans

NBA fans are in for a treat in Abu Dhabi this week with the NBA District 2024 running today until October 6 at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Coinciding with the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by (ADQ), which will feature a pair of games featuring the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets on Friday and Sunday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the NBA District offers fans a unique interactive experience, celebrating a blend of basketball, popular culture, and the NBA’s rich heritage.

Since its debut, the NBA District has become a fan favourite, attracting more than 10,000 attendees annually. This year’s edition is set to include a thrilling line-up of activities and events, headlined by legendary NBA and WNBA legends. Fans will have the chance to engage with basketball legends, including Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, Derek Fisher, Sylvia Fowles, Kevin Garnett, and Mitch Richmond, representing decades of excellence on the court. The event will also feature panel discussions and offer unmissable fan experiences.

At the NBA District, fans can immerse themselves in basketball-themed activities, from shooting hoops on a full-sized NBA court to getting up-close with the prestigious Larry O’Brien Trophy. Visitors can also shop for exclusive merchandise, personalise their NBA gear, and even enjoy a fresh haircut at the NBA Barbershop.

Meanwhile, Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi on Saturday is set to offer fans an unforgettable experience as a host of football superstars –including Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Gerard Piqué, Iker Casillas and Thierry Henry – all lace up to face-off in a hybrid game of basketball and football inside Etihad Arena.