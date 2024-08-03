Carlos Yulo wins PH second gold medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo hands the Philippines its first medal in the Olympic Games after finishing with GOLD in the men’s floor exercise finals!

This also makes Yulo the first Filipino gymnast to have a podium finish in the Olympics.

Yulo delivered a great performance in the men’s gymnastics floor exercise finals, scoring a total of 15.000 points.

He bested gymnasts from Spain, Israel, China, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

Yulo is the second gold medalist after Hidilyn Diaz Naranjo’s breakthrough gold in Tokyo.