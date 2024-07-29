8 fun facts about the Philippines’ 100-year Olympic journey

The Olympic Games is one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, showcasing top athletes in summer and winter sports. It draws elite competitors from around the globe and captivates sports enthusiasts everywhere.

Curious about the Philippines’ participation in the Olympics? Here are some interesting facts you might not know:

Fun Fact #1: The 2024 Paris Olympics marks the Philippines’ return to Paris, 100 years since its debut in the world’s biggest sports event. This milestone celebrates a century of the country’s participation since 1924!

Fun Fact #2: The only time the Philippines did not participate in the Olympics was in 1980 when it joined the United States in boycotting the Moscow Games. This was in protest of the Soviet Union’s 1979 invasion of Afghanistan.

Fun Fact #3: The first athlete who represented the Philippines in the Olympics was David Nepomuceno, a track and field runner who completed the men’s 100-meter and men’s 200-meter events. Although he did not advance to the quarterfinals, he still became the Philippines’ first-ever Olympian.

Fun Fact #4: The history’s biggest Philippine delegation to the Olympics was in the 1972 Munich Games. There were 53 Filipino athletes to compete in 11 events: archery, wrestling, athletics, weightlifting, basketball, swimming, boxing, shooting, cycling, sailing, and judo. The Philippines, however, did not bring home any medal that year.

Fun Fact #5: The first time Filipina athletes represented the country in the Olympics was in the 1956 Summer Games. They were hurdlers Manolita Cinco and Francisca Sanopal who joined the athletics competitions, while Gertrudez Lozada and Jocelyn Von Giese joined the swimming sports’ freestyle and backstroke categories, respectively.

Fun Fact #6: Did you know that Teofilo Yldefonso, the first Filipino Olympic medalist, is also remembered as a hero? He won the country’s first bronze in swimming at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics and another bronze in 1932 in Los Angeles. He competed again in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, ending in seventh place.

During World War II, Yldefonso was part of the soldiers who endured the Bataan Death March. A friend and rival, Yoshi Tsuruta, saw him as a prisoner in Capas, Tarlac, and tried to help to secure his freedom. Sadly, Yldefonso passed away at 39 in a concentration camp, witnessed by his brother Teodoro, a medical corps worker. His remains were never recovered, but his bravery is honored.

Fun Fact #7: The first silver Olympic medalist was won by a Filipino boxer in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Anthony N. Villanueva, who competed in the featherweight category, won the semifinals with a 4-1 score but lost the final to Soviet Stanislav Stepashkin by split decision.

Fun Fact #8: The Philippines’ first Olympic gold was won by Hidilyn Diaz, who dominated in the women’s 55-kilogram class in the 2020 Tokyo Games. She lifted 97kg in the snatch and an Olympic record 127kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 224kg, which is also an Olympic record.

These Filipino athletes trained tirelessly, showcasing incredible dedication and determination to win for their country. Their achievements and pride continue to inspire and be celebrated today.