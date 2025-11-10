LifestyleLatest NewsNews

Storm chaser Josh Morgerman debunks myth about Sierra Madre’s ‘protection’ from typhoons

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago

American storm chaser Josh Morgerman has clarified what he called misinformation regarding the Sierra Madre mountain range amid Typhoon Uwan.

In a Facebook post on November 10, Morgerman said the Sierra Madre mountains weaken typhoons only after they make landfall on Luzon’s east coast and do not shield the region from the initial impact.

“Many folks are posting misinformation about the Sierra Madre Mountains in the Philippines. Let me set the record straight: The Sierra Madre chain weakens typhoons *after* they make landfall on the east coast of Luzon. These mountains do *not* protect the east coast of Luzon, which regularly experiences some of the strongest tropical cyclone impacts in the world”, he wrote.

Morgerman, currently in the Philippines to document Typhoon Uwan, emphasized that the belief in the mountains as a full shield against storms is inaccurate.

The renowned storm chaser is a Harvard graduate and WeatherNation correspondent. He has tracked over 80 cyclones worldwide, including Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013 and Super Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) in 2018.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 06 01T073905.194

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais elected first female Secretary-General of UN Tourism

39 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T133048.102

PNP: 26 police stations, HQs damaged by Typhoon Uwan

27 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T131941.031

UAE launches hotline and rewards for reporting drug crimes

38 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T124818.864

Al Ain civil court holds parents financially liable for children’s bullying and assault

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button