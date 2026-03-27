PH, France sign visiting forces pact to boost defense ties

Defense officials of the Philippines and France have formally signed the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, the Department of National Defense (DND) said.

Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Catherine Vautrin inked the agreement during a bilateral meeting in Paris.

Teodoro said the pact was completed in record time, just a year after Ferdinand Marcos Jr. authorized negotiations, citing the growing importance of Philippines-Europe relations.

The defense chief described the SOVFA as a product of long-standing trust, shared values, and common security goals between the two nations. He emphasized that the agreement enhances both countries’ defense capabilities and underscores the need for cross-regional cooperation.

Teodoro clarified that “convergence” does not necessarily mean joint troop deployment, but may involve separate operations aligned toward shared objectives.

He also thanked France for the agreement, calling it a symbol of sovereignty, mutual trust, and a commitment to safeguard citizens of both countries.

In a joint statement, both sides discussed regional security issues across the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe, reaffirming support for a rules-based international order and peaceful dispute resolution.

They also reiterated adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea.

The Philippines welcomed France’s growing engagement with ASEAN, particularly in humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and maritime security efforts.

Both countries committed to strengthening long-term defense cooperation, building on the December 2023 Letter of Intent through continued dialogues, joint activities, and military exchanges.