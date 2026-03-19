BI intercepts suspected mail-order bride victim at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that a 21-year-old woman believed to be a victim of a mail-order bride scheme was stopped before leaving the country at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, the BI said the passenger was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 prior to boarding a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Guangzhou, China.

During initial questioning, the woman claimed she was traveling to China to study language courses and presented documents indicating enrollment at a public higher vocational engineering college in Guangdong province.

However, immigration officers flagged several inconsistencies between her statements and submitted documents. Upon further questioning, the woman admitted that she was not actually enrolled in any school and was instead set to enter into an arranged marriage facilitated by an agent.

Authorities said the arrangement involved a payment of P50,000 to be given after the marriage to an unidentified individual.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco Viado warned that such cases reveal how traffickers exploit fake study opportunities abroad to mask illegal activities.

“This attempt exposes how traffickers use fraudulent study programs abroad as a cover for their illegal activities,” he said, adding that immigration personnel remain on alert against schemes that endanger Filipinos.

The BI said the woman has been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation and the possible filing of appropriate charges.