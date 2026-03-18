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DMW warns OFWs vs posting conflict-related content amid Middle East tensions

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 seconds ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to refrain from posting or sharing videos, photos, and other content related to ongoing attacks in their host countries amid tensions in the Middle East.

The advisory came after the reported arrest of several OFWs in the United Arab Emirates for allegedly uploading videos of recent missile attacks on social media.

In a statement, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac urged OFWs to “strictly abide by host country security protocols and regulations.”

He assured that the Philippine government is extending legal assistance to those arrested.

“The Migrant Workers Office in Abu Dhabi has also contacted the families of these OFWs to give such assurance,” the DMW said.

Earlier, the UAE Attorney General’s Office reported that 25 individuals of various nationalities are facing arrest and “expedited trial” for posting images related to the Middle East conflict online.

Authorities said such posts may incite public anxiety and panic, while potentially exposing defense capabilities and enabling the spread of misleading narratives.

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates confirmed that two OFWs have been arrested and that their location has been verified.

The embassy said it is providing legal assistance and has requested a consular visit, subject to approval by UAE authorities. It also reiterated its reminder for Filipinos to strictly follow local laws on creating and sharing online content, including AI-generated material, especially in light of the current regional situation.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

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