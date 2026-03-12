Gov’t to give ₱5,000 cash aid to transport workers

The Philippine government will provide ₱5,000 cash assistance to transport drivers and operators starting March 17, 2026, as part of measures to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on the transport sector.

The support will be distributed under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and local government units (LGUs).

Authorities said the program aims to help drivers who have been significantly affected by the increase in fuel prices.

Under the plan, the initial tranche will prioritize tricycle drivers, based on beneficiary lists submitted by LGUs.

Subsequent tranches will include jeepney drivers, UV Express drivers, taxi and TNVS drivers, and bus drivers.

Government data shows that around 360,000 transport operators listed under the DOTr system are expected to benefit from the program, although the final number is still being consolidated with the help of LGUs.

Drivers will be advised to coordinate with their respective LGUs for payout schedules, particularly for tricycle and jeepney drivers.

The government has initially allocated ₱30 billion for the program, which could support multiple rounds of assistance if needed.

Aside from cash assistance, authorities are also implementing other measures to help reduce transportation costs.

These include toll discounts for Class 3 buses and trucks transporting essential goods and agricultural products.

Meanwhile, a separate fuel subsidy program for certain transport sectors is being prepared by the DOTr, which will be activated once the Department of Energy issues the required certification.

The government is also reviewing proposals related to public transport fares, with the DOTr returning a fare hike petition to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for further study.

Officials said they are also studying the reduction of landing and take-off fees at airports, a move being reviewed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to help stabilize airfare prices ahead of the expected surge in travel during the Holy Week season.