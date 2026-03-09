Filipino seafarers may refuse sailing in Middle East war-risk zones – DMW

The Philippine government has advised Filipino seafarers that they have the right to refuse deployment in “war-risk zones” as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

In an advisory issued Saturday, the Department of Migrant Workers identified the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz as areas considered high-risk for maritime operations.

Under DMW Advisory No. 11, series of 2026, the three waterways were designated as “Warlike Operations Areas,” following the decision of the International Bargaining Forum’s Warlike Operations Area Committee.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse sailing through these areas due to the heightened security risks.

“Filipino crew members, particularly those working on vessels operating in that area, should not be required to sail there. They have the right to refuse and to avoid these routes as much as possible because it is very dangerous right now,” Cacdac said in Filipino in a video statement released Saturday evening.

He added that the DMW will coordinate with shipowners, seafarer groups, and international organizations to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino maritime workers.

The advisory comes amid escalating hostilities after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Iran retaliated with missile attacks targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf states.

On Sunday, Iran launched new attacks across parts of the Middle East, raising concerns over maritime security in nearby waterways.

The Persian Gulf, home to some of the world’s largest oil reserves, is bordered by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, the Gulf of Oman lies between Iran, Oman and the UAE.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between the two gulfs, serves as one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes for global oil and fuel supplies.